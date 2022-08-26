The Letcher Community Church Christian Education Committee met to plan education opportunities for the church this Fall.
Youth programs are scheduled as follows:
• Sonshine Club (Kindergarten-fifth grade) will start on Sept. 21 at approximately 3:45 p.m. It will meet every other Wednesday after school. Emma Klaas will prepare the food. There will be a sign-up sheet to assist with serving and clean-up. It will end at 5:30 p.m.
• Confirmation (grades six through eight) will start on Sept. 21, also. They will meet at 6:30 p.m. Supper will be provided. The class will be completed at 8 p.m.
• Sunday School (age 3 through eighth grade) will be held each Sunday, starting Sept. 11. Classes are provided during the church service that starts at 10 a.m. Sunday School will have a worship and praise service from 11-11:15 a.m. in the sanctuary. There are sign-up sheets at the back of the church to teach classes. Volunteers are needed to provide this classroom opportunity. All curriculums will be provided.
• The youth will sing in church the second Sunday of each month.
• Youth group (grades sixth through 12th) will start on Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Supper will be provided. This group will meet every other week.
• Bible study will resume on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. Pastor Tim will provide a Wednesday morning study if there is a need.
Fall Festivities: The church will be providing a fun church Fall Kick-off event on Sept. 18 at 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be hot dogs, chips, bouncy houses, bean bags, indoor board games and lots of church fellowship. A free-will offering will be taken. All community members are welcome to attend.
Tweet