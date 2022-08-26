Letcher Community Church Christian Education Committee schedules youth programs

Published August 26, 2022, in Area News, Letcher

The Letcher Community Church Christian Education Committee met to plan education opportunities for the church this Fall. 

Youth programs are scheduled as follows:

• Sonshine Club (Kindergarten-fifth grade) will start on Sept. 21 at approximately 3:45 p.m. It will meet every other Wednesday after school. Emma Klaas will prepare the food. There will be a sign-up sheet to assist with serving and clean-up. It will end at 5:30 p.m.

• Confirmation (grades six through eight) will start on Sept. 21, also. They will meet at 6:30 p.m. Supper will be provided. The class will be completed at 8 p.m. 

• Sunday School (age 3 through eighth grade) will be held each Sunday, starting Sept. 11. Classes are provided during the church service that starts at 10 a.m. Sunday School will have a worship and praise service from 11-11:15 a.m. in the sanctuary. There are sign-up sheets at the back of the church to teach classes. Volunteers are needed to provide this classroom opportunity. All curriculums will be provided. 

• The youth will sing in church the second Sunday of each month. 

• Youth group (grades sixth through 12th) will start on Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Supper will be provided. This group will meet every other week. 

• Bible study will resume on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. Pastor Tim will provide a Wednesday morning study if there is a need. 

Fall Festivities: The church will be providing a fun church Fall Kick-off event on Sept. 18 at 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be hot dogs, chips, bouncy houses, bean bags, indoor board games and lots of church fellowship. A free-will offering will be taken. All community members are welcome to attend. 

