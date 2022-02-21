By: admin

Published March 11, 2022, in Public Notices

Angie Larson called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer and Angie Meier in attendance. Absent was Mark Chada.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve February 7th, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the price of water meters. MinWater said they will be seeing a price increase on the water meters in the next month.

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

A TV has been installed at the community center. The LCDF applied and received a grant for this TV and had it installed.

New Business:

Board members went over the monthly water sample report.

The Town of Letcher is having an Internal Control Review. Meier met with R. Schnabel with Legislative Audit. She has compiled information that he has taken and has met with him at the Finance Office. R. Schnabel will be in contact with the Board once he is done going through the information and is finished with the Internal Control Review.

With M. Chada being absent from the meeting, A. Larson signed checks and vouchers.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: USDA – $156.00 – Water Tower Loan Payment, On-Site – $92.65 – Grounds – Security, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,637.47 – Health Insurance, Davison Rural Water – $2,476.40 – Water Used, Public Health Lab – $30.00 – Water Sample 1.

The next board meeting will be held on March 1st, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer