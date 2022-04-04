By: admin

Published April 22, 2022, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

Melanie Ettswold also attended the meeting.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve March 21st, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on placing an ad in the paper for summer help. Angie will be placing an ad in the paper to be run for three weeks.

Discussion was held on having Dumpster Days. Miedema will be called to schedule to have dumpsters delivered on Thursday, May 5th, 2022, and picked up on Monday, May 9th, 2022. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to have Dumpster Days. Miedema will also be delivering a dumpster from H&R Salvage.

Discussion was held on placing a Sealed Bids ad in the paper for two weeks. All sealed bids must be dropped off at the black drop box at the Finance Office by Friday, April 15th, 2022. Items going up for sealed bids are: 1. Yellow Box Scraper, 2. Frail pull behind mower, 3. Sander for the truck.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

The Board received the Annual 2021 Drinking Water Report from the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The report was gone over. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the Drinking Water Report. It will be hung up in Cortrust Bank and at the Community Center.

Meier talked with Dawson Construction. They are planning to start blading streets the beginning of May.

Melanie Ettswold talked to the board about the Letcher Summer Youth having a VFW – Legion Teener baseball team. With adding that baseball team, they are needing to make some improvements to the baseball/softball park. Things needing to be fixed or added include:

1. Pitching Mound;

2. Fixing the backstop with a concrete wall added;

3. Fixing lights or adding new lights;

4. Foul ball poles.

Ettswold said they have sent in for grants. They have received a grant from ALM and are sending in a grant to Poet. Once they receive the grants, it will be discussed what they are still needing for funds. They are having TK Electric come up to give the Letcher Summer Youth a quote on the lights.

John Clem called from District III wanting a trustee member to attend the Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan meeting in Woonsocket on April 12th. Larson is planning on attending the meeting.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Santel Communications – $236.79 – Utilities – Community Center Internet – $57.85, Community Center Phone – $25.17, Office Internet – $80.50, Office Phone – $28.35, L/S Phone – $44.92, Angela Meier – $260.70 – Finance Officer Wages, Angela Larson – $544.10 – Trustee Wages – six meetings, Ed Hoffman – $530.10 – Water Wages, Mark Chada – $527.10 – Mayor Wages – five meetings, Michael Hoffman – $83.12 – Meter Reader Wages, Sean Gromer – $1,108.20 – Trustee Wages – six meetings and Maintenance Worker Wages, NorthWestern Energy – $912.99, Utilities Electric: Community Center/Fire Hall – $217.85, Lagoon – $15.00, Water Valve – $10.50, Rossy Park – $24.86, Street Lights – $560.30, Lift station – $60.02, Ballpark – $24.46, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $104.16 Advertising Minutes.

The next board meeting will be held on April 18th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer