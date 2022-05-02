By: admin

Published May 20, 2022, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

G. Moody, D. Moody, and E. Hoffman also attended the meeting.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the April 18th, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Sanborn County 4-H Blue Group has the GAGA pit installed at Rossy Park.

Sanborn County 4-H Blue Group has ordered the flag pole and, once it has been delivered, will be installing it. The Sanborn County 4-H Blue Group ordered new trash cans and have placed two of them on Main Street and one will be placed at Rossy Park.

Discussion was held on placing a Sealed Bids ad in the paper for two weeks. All sealed bids must be dropped off at the black drop box at the Finance Office by Friday, April 15th, 2022. Items going up for sealed bids are: 1. Yellow Box Scraper, 2. Frail pull behind mower, 3. Sander for the truck.

Sealed bids were received by April 15th and opened on April 18th at the board meeting.

1. Yellow box scraper – Bid went to Aaron Roth for $250.00;

2. Frail pull behind mower – Bid went to Aaron Roth for $25.00;

3. Sander for the truck – Bid went to Ed Hoffman for $26.65.

Appoint Municipal Officials:

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to elect Mark Chada as Mayor.

Mayor: Mark Chada

Trustee: Sean Gromer

Trustee: Angie Larson

New Business:

Discussion was held on the blading of the streets and gravel on the streets. When the blading has been done, it has been removing a lot of gravel. It was discussed about looking to bring some gravel in on the streets.

Discussion was held on wanting to have the pathway around the lake groomed. Gromer will work on smoothing it out.

Meeting dates will be posted for each meeting at the bank and will be hung up at the door at the office.

Discussion was also held on cleaning up and mowing the ditch from the east corner of main street and 404th going north out to the dumpgrounds/lagoon.

Discussion was also held on the fence between the dumpgrounds and the lift station area that is down and is needing to be fixed. Gromer will go look at the fence and see what needs to be done to get it fixed.

The water sample report was gone over.

Discussion was held on the Letcher Summer Youth program. The Board is still waiting on more information for improvements. Meier will be meeting with Hohbach Electric to get a quote from them for lights. They also have a bucket truck to accommodate to be able to fix the lights.

The Board went over quotes received from TK Electric and from Hohbach Electric. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to hire Hohbach Electric to replace the light bulbs at the ball park that are not working. Hohbach Electric will get them ordered and placed as soon as they are received.

Clean Up Day with the 4-H group is planned for May 7th at 5:00 p.m. The kids are planning to clean up trash in the town.

Discussion was held on the area north of the bathroom/shed by the lake. That area is where the old legion hall rubble was taken when the building was taken down. Gromer will look to see what can be done to clean that area up. Possibly, once the burn ban is done, that area can be burned to help with the weeds.

The Town of Letcher is having an Internal Control Review. Meier met with R. Schnabel with the Legislative Audit on May 2. Schnabel has returned all the paperwork and has finished the Internal Control Review.

Discussion was held regarding the Disaster Mitigation Plan. The Board went over PDM plan projects:

1. Tornado Shelter;

2. Generator hook up for the big generator at the community center;

3. Access to emergency personnel because of the poor cell service in the Letcher area;

4. Placing culvert by the lake to help with drainage.

Some of the projects have been completed:

1. Go to the church basement in need of a shelter for a tornado.

2. The generator hook up for the big generator is at the community center.

#3 and #4 are still being worked on.

Liquor License Renewals – A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve Liquor License Renewals for Jake’s Lounge and Buckshots Roadhouse.

Discussion was held on applications received for summer help. The Board reviewed three applications.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve to hire Michael Hoffman to do the mowing and weed eating, push mowing, clean up branches and help pick up trash for the Town of Letcher. His pay rate will be $11.50 an hour.

The Board also agreed to hire Victoria Hoffman to do the grounds keeper maintenance, which includes picking up branches, trash, staining, painting, cleaning restrooms, pulling weeds and helping keep the Town of Letcher cleaned up. Her pay rate will be $10.00 an hour.

The Board went over the annual report. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the Annual Report.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Santel Communications – $233.81 – Office phone – $28.22, Office Internet – $80.50, Community Center phone – $25.17, Community Center Internet – $55.00, Lift station phone – $44.92, Runnings – $20.99 – Supply for Community Center, Quill – $1,207.14 – Office supplies, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample, NorthWestern Energy – $927.82 – Electric – Street lights – $540.75, Rossy Park – $24.68, Community Center – $208.01, Lagoon – $15.00, Water Plant – $56.28, Water Valve – $10.65, Lift station – $72.45, Menards – $99.99 – Supplies for Community Center, Brooks Oil – $103.90 – Plow Truck Fuel, Angie Meier Payroll – Wages $1,353.96, Ed Hoffman – $530.10 – Water Sample Payroll, Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Payroll Maintenance Worker, Miedema Sanitation – $20.00 – Utilities Garage, South Dakota Department of Revenue – $300.00 – Liquor License Renewals.

The next board meeting will be held on May 18th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer