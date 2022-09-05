By: admin

Published September 23, 2022, in Public Notices

Angie Larson called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer and Angie Meier in attendance. Mark Chada was absent from the meeting.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the August 24th, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the Inspection Summary Report the board received from the Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources on the Surface Water Discharge Compliance Inspection of the town of Letcher’s wastewater treatment facility. The Board went over any corrective actions. Meier will be sending the budget into them.

T. Hoffman turned in her hours for the summer. She is done working for the summer with school starting.

The Board went over the General, Water, and Sewer Budget for 2023. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the Budget for 2023.

New Business:

Gromer said the gas tank on the snow plow needs to be replaced. Gromer is going to look into what it would cost to have one put on.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Runnings – $16.35 – Grounds Supplies, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $23.96 – Advertising Minutes, Santel Communications – $236.60 – Lift station – phone – $46.05, Office Phone – $29.33, Office Internet – $80.50, Community Center Phone – $25.17, Community Center – Internet – $55.00, Angie Meier – $735.90 – Wages, Ed Hoffman – $530.10 – Wages, Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Wages, Michael Hoffman – $83.12 – Wages, Victoria Hoffman – $160.00 – Wages, Miedema Sanitation – $40.00 – Garbage removal.

The next board meeting will be held on September 19th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

