

Published October 7, 2022, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve September 5th, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Gromer said the gas tank on the snow plow needs to be replaced. Gromer is going to look into what it would cost to have one put on.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

Chada talked with Maguire Iron, and they are going to be coming to inspect and clean the water tower.

Meier was asked to come to the board to see if it would be possible to have a parade of lights. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve to have the parade of lights.

Contact information for the parade of lights will be with Roxann Larson or Michelle Kretschmer. They are looking at having the parade on the evening of December 2nd and also thinking of doing a free will donation soup supper, with proceeds going to the baseball team.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Mark Chada – $1,095.43 – Lost time – 13 hours and reimbursement for water tower part, Davison Rural Water – $4,525.20 – Water Used, Dawson Construction – $706.38 – Blading streets, Public Health Lab – $196.00 – Water Sample, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,637.47

The next board meeting will be held on October 3rd, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer