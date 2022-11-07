By: admin

Published November 28, 2022, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

Nancy Fradet was a visitor at the meeting to go over health insurance.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve October 17th, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the renewal options for Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. The Board met with Nancy Fradet and went over different plan options. They will be making a final decision on what plan to go with and will let Nancy know.

Discussion was held on the blading of the streets.

Trunk or Treat will take place on October 30th at the ballpark at 5 p.m.

New Business:

Discussion was held on renewal of alcohol licenses. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the liquor license renewal for Buckshots and Jake’s Lounge.

Discussion was held on a piece of the flooring that is broken at the community center. A picture was shown to Chada. He will go over and look to see how it can be fixed.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Mitchell Concrete – $134.08 – Gravel for back of the snow plow, South Dakota Department of Revenue – $2,300.00 – Liquor license renewals, Sandi Ruml – $67.71 – Reimbursement for community center supplies purchased at Sam’s, Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Wages – Maintenance Worker, Michael Hoffman – $83.12 – Meter Reader, Ed Hoffman – $545.40 – Wages – Water Superintendent Reimbursement for postage for $15.30 for mailing water sample to state, Angie Meier – $713.55 – Wages Finance Officer, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,637.47 – Health Insurance, US Bank – $6,289.72 – Sewer Loan Payment, South Dakota Municipal League – $197.36 – Municipality Dues – 2023, South Dakota Municipal League Workman’s Compensation Fund – $1,844.00 – Workers Compensation Insurance, Santel Communications – $236.33 – Office Phone – $30.11, Office Internet – $80.50, Community Center phone – $25.17, Community Center Internet – $455.00. Lift station Phone – $45.55, Runnings – $26.99 – Supplies, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample, NorthWestern Energy – $891.87 – Utilities Electric: $10.63 – Water Valve, $52.91 – Lift Station, $496.40 – Street Lights, $15.00 – Lagoon, $229.42 – Community Center, $23.24 – Rossy Park, $32.52 – Water Plant, $31.75 – Ballpark, Menards – $53.92 – Grounds Supplies, Brooks Oil – $164.60 – Fuel – Snow Plow, United States Treasury – $1,577.98 – Quarterly Taxes.

The next board meeting will be held on November 21st, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer