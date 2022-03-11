By: admin

The following is a list of Local Board of Equalization meetings for the purpose of reviewing and correcting the assessments of their taxing districts.

Complaints on your assessment may be made to your Local Township or Municipal Board of Equalization in writing, post marked no later than Thursday, March 17, 2022. The boards are in session five days, March 21st-25th, 2022.

If you have any questions, please call your Local Board or the Director of Equalization’s Office at 796-4514.

• Afton – Monday, March 21, 2022, 8:00 p.m. at Trish Moore’s residence. Books open for review by appointment at Trish Moore residence March 21st-25th.

• Benedict – Monday, March 21, 2022, 6:30 p.m. at Karen Hoffman residence. Books open for review by appointment only at Margaret Spelbring’s residence March 21st-25th.

• Butler – Monday, March 21, 2022, 7:00 p.m. at Faye Blindauer’s residence. Books open for review by appointment with Faye Blindauer March 21st-25th.

• Diana – Monday, March 21, 2022, 7:00 p.m. at Artesian Community Center. Books open for review by appointment at Francis Effling residence March 21st-25th.

• Elliot – Monday, March 21, 2022, 7:00 p.m. at Janet Maechen’s residence. Books open by appointment only at Janet Maechen’s residence March 21st-25th.

• Floyd – Monday, March 21, 2022, 7:30 p.m. at Jim Johannsen’s residence. Books open for review at Jim Johannsen’s residence March 21st-25th.

• Jackson – Monday, March 21, 2022, 7:00 p.m. at Derik Kleinsasser shop office. Books open for review by appointment only at Earl Hinricher’s residence March 21st-25th.

• Letcher – Monday, March 21, 2022, 7:00 p.m. at Wes Stekl’s shop. Books open by appointment at Wes Stekl’s shop March 21st-25th.

• Logan – Monday, March 21, 2022, 7:00 p.m. at Adolf Zoss residence. Books open for review by appointment 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. March 21st-25th.

• Oneida – Monday, March 21, 2022, 4:00 p.m. at Country Pumper. Books open for review at Richard Alt residence March 21st-25th.

• Ravenna – Monday, March 21, 2022, 8:30 a.m. at Judy Fredrichs’ residence. Books open for review by appointment only at Judy Fredrichs’ residence March 21st-25th.

• Silver Creek – Monday, March 21, 2022, 6:30 p.m. at Pat Carsrud’s residence. Books open for review by appointment only at Pat Carsrud’s residence March 21st-25th.

• Twin Lake – Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:00 p.m. at Henry Linke’s residence.

Books open for review by appointment only at Henry Linke’s residence March 21st-25th.

• Union – Monday, March 21, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Country Pumper.

Books open for review by appointment at Troy Olson’s residence March 21st-25th.

• Warren – Monday, March 21, 2022, 8:00 p.m. at Brenda Bawdon’s residence. Books open by appointment at Brenda Bawdon’s residence March 21st-25th.

• Woonsocket Township – Monday, March 21, 2022, 7:00 p.m. at Community Center – Woonsocket. Books open for review by appointment only at Della Amdahl residence March 21st-25th.

• Artesian City – Monday, March 21, 2022, 7:00 p.m. at the Artesian Community Center, Books open for review by appointment only at Molly Ebersdorfer residence March 21st-25th.

• Letcher City – Monday, March 21, 2022, 7:00 p.m. at Letcher Finance Office. Books open for review at the Letcher Finance Office March 21st-25th.

• Woonsocket City – Monday, March 21, 2022, 7:00 p.m. at City Hall. Books open for review at City Hall March 21st-25th.