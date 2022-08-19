By: admin

Published August 19, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Tanner Christian started a good week of bull riding at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar, Minn., where he placed second and got to participate in his first autograph signing event. His next competition was the following evening in Bird Island, Minn., and he rode into second place there, as well.

For the highlight of the week, Christian traveled to Windom, Minn., on Friday, Aug. 12, to compete in the Minnesota Xtreme Bull Riding Tour LLC finals. He went into the event as the top man in the senior minis division. He covered his bull that night and earned first place. That win earned him first place in the senior minis for the year.

Another familiar bull riding athlete was in Windom, Minn., that Friday night. Mason Moody also rode at the Minnesota Xtreme Bull Riding Tour LLC finals and earned first place, as well.

…Read on and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!