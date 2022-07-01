By: admin

Published July 1, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher, Woonsocket

On Friday, June 24, Tanner Christian, of Woonsocket, rode mini bulls in Springfield, Minn., at the Minnesota Xtreme Bull Riding Tour, LLC. He brought home first place at that competition. On Saturday, June 25, he traveled to Britton for the 50th Anniversary of the Buckhorn Rodeo. Once again, he took on the mini bulls at that rodeo and earned another first place trophy.

Earlier in the month, on June 9, Christian rode in the rodeo at Lake Andes for Fish Days. He was in his first Calcutta and made it back in the top four for the short go, but he didn’t make it to the whistle in the final round for placing.

Mason Moody, of Letcher, participated in his first Professional Bull Riding (PBR) team series on Friday, June 24 in Tryon, N. C. Moody’s team, the Nashville Stampede, took on the Arizona Ridge Riders. Moody was bucked off a bit early, but his teammate, Aaron Williams, posted a score. Arizona posted two scores for the win that night. On Saturday, June 25, the Nashville Stampede took on the home team of the Carolina Cowboys. It turned out to be a better night for Moody as he was the only one to post a score for the win. He was then selected to ride in the bonus round. He got bucked off at 6.1 seconds landing him and his team in second place for the weekend.

…Read on and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!