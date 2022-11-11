By: admin

Published November 11, 2022, in Headline News, School

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Sanborn County’s Oral Interp teams traveled to compete in their respective district contests, Woonsocket went to Huron and Sanborn Central to Mitchell.

From Woonsocket, the students who attended the 6B District meet were Destiny Alameda, Emily Overson, Rain Swenson, Selena Alameda and Isaiah Schultz (Reader’s Theater); McKenzie Baruth and Jalyn Grassel (Duet); Bailey Feistner (Non-Original Oratory); and Emilie Lindgren (Humorous). Advancing to the 3B Region meet at the Event Center in DeSmet on Nov. 15 are Bailey Feistner and Emilie Lindgren.

From Sanborn Central, the students who attended the 4B District competition were Temperance Salathe (Storytelling); Layton Zoss, Cole Wilson, Carter Edwards, Ian Octavo, and Riley Kneen (Reader’s Theater); Casady Dean (Humorous); Miley Adams and Hudson Fouberg (Duet); Isabella Bitterman (Oratory); and Sidney Salas (Serious and Poetry). Advancing to the 4B Region meet were Isabella Bitterman in the Oratory categorys and Sidney Salas in both Serious and Poetry categories. Miley Adams and Hudson Fouberg were selected as alternates in the Duet category. The 2B Region meet will be held on Nov. 15 at the First United Methodist Church in Mitchell.

