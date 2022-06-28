By: admin

Published June 28, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Catherine Thornton, 27, of Woonsocket, was indicted last Wednesday for the charge of aggravated assault. According to Sanborn County court documents, on Tuesday, June 7, Thornton was at home with the victim on the northside of Woonsocket. Previously from Las Vegas, Thornton had just recently moved to Woonsocket a little over a month ago. She and her victim were involved in an altercation when Thornton stabbed the victim. The victim, who cannot be named but has lived in the area for some time, was treated at a local hospital and later released.

