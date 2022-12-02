Marion Meyer

Marion Faye Meyer, 93, of White Lake, formally of Wessington Springs, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.  

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Basham Funeral Chapel in Wessington Springs. Visitation was held on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the funeral home.

Marion was born Feb. 11, 1929, to Anna (Garbe) and Louis Ammon at their farm north of Lane. Marion was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith in Lane.  She attended grade school at the Heller School and graduated high school at Wessington Springs.

On Sept. 6, 1950, Marion married James H. Meyer of Virgil.  To this union, three sons were born. They lived on a farm north of Lane until 1963 when they moved into Lane. In 1964, Marion began her 40-year career of driving school bus for the Lane, Woonsocket and Wessington Springs school districts. When Lane consolidated, she drove for Wessington Springs until she retired in 2004.

Marion loved to embroider and cook. One of her favorite pastimes was working in her vegetable and flower garden. In 2004, she moved from Lane into an apartment in Wessington Springs. From there, she moved into Hillcrest until 2008 when she moved into her home at Aurora Brule Nursing Home.

Marion is survived by her sons, Randall (Cindy) Meyer of Gillette, Wyo., Steven of Wisconsin and Richard of Sioux Falls; six grandchildren, including Tony Meyer of Woonsocket and Jason Meyer of Artesian; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents, Anna and Louis; her brother, Bernard; sister, Luella Orth; brother-in-law, Albert Orth; a niece, Linda Orth; her grandparents; a grandson, Curtis; and a great-granddaughter, Abby.

