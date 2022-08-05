Mason Moody places in Deadwood

Published August 5, 2022, in Sports

At the 100th Days of ‘76 rodeo event in Deadwood over the weekend, Mason Moody rode to the whistle earning third place in the second performance, which landed him in sixth place for the entire rodeo. The Days of ‘76 rodeo consists of five performances over four days, and it is a PRCA event.

Tanner Christian traveled to Canton over the weekend to ride mini bulls in their Raise ‘Em Rank event, but he got bucked off. He won’t be down for long.

