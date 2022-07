By: admin

Published July 22, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher, Sports, Woonsocket

THE MITCHELL Outlaws rode in the Corn Palace Rodeo Parade in Mitchell, wearing their medals they received at the Special Olympics in Huron. Pictured are, left to right, on horses: Aaron Krouse, Ian Ames, Kyle Clarambeau, Julie Stach and Matt Baysinger; standing: Sonja Wells, Coach Shanna Jensen, Lila Stach, Annie Alexander and Jenna Skinner.

The Special Olympics held their State Equestrian competition in Huron on July 11-12.

Among the five competing teams were the Mitchell Outlaws, which was composed of team members Kyle Clarambeau, Aaron Krouse, Julia Stach, Ian Ames, Brent Hieb and Matt Baysinger.

