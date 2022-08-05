Newspaper staff to hold Back to School drive

By:
Published August 5, 2022, in Headline News

The Sanborn Weekly Journal staff is holding a drive for back to school. Stop by the news office to donate school supplies for classrooms in the county that may need them. Some suggestions are hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, Kleenex, neosporin and bandaids, calculators, glue, glue sticks, crayons, markers, dry erase markers, folders, etc.

Everyone who donates will get their name entered into a drawing for their chance to win their choice between a free movie ticket, play voucher, graphic t-shirt, or $10 worth of Woony Bucks. Donations are due by Monday, Aug. 22.

