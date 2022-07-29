By: admin

Published July 29, 2022, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by the City of Woonsocket City Council, Woonsocket, South Dakota, at the Finance Office until 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022. Bids will be opened at 7:30 p.m. during the regular meeting on Monday, September 12, 2022, and a live bid will be conducted. By submitting a sealed bid, bidders will be allowed to increase their bids during the live bidding.

Bids shall be for the purchasing of Lots Thirteen(13) through Twenty-four (24), inclusive, Block Fourteen (14), Original Plat of the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota for the purpose of building duplexes for residential living on the property. Designs must be submitted with the bid. Duplexes must be completed within two (2) years of taking ownership of said lots.

All bids must be submitted with specifications at the City Finance Office in Woonsocket, South Dakota. All bids must be sealed and marked “Land for Duplex Bid.” The City Council reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

Dated: July 18, 2022

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer,

City of Woonsocket