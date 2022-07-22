By: admin

Published July 22, 2022, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Sanborn County Planning and Zoning Board at 9:15 a.m. on August 1, 2022, in the Commissioners room, second floor of the Sanborn County courthouse in Woonsocket, S.D. If inclement weather should occur, the meeting will be held the following Monday.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance for a side yard of less than 75’. Section 515 Minimum Yard Requirements state, there shall be two side yards, each of which will not be less than seventy-five (75) feet at Lot 2 of RJ Pearson’s 1st Addition in 33-108-60.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

Published once on July 21, 2022, at the total approximate cost of $12.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.