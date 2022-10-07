NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

By:
Published October 7, 2022, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:05 a.m. on October 18, 2022, in the Commissioners’ Room, second floor of the Sanborn County courthouse in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held at the next scheduled Commissioner meeting.

The meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use for Lots 14-17; Blk 41 OP Woonsocket for a 1,760 sq.ft. storage building. Section 807 of Two Family Residential District specifies that accessory buildings, storage buildings and garages 1,201 – 2,400 sq.ft. require a Conditional Use.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

Published once on October 6, 2022, at the total approximate cost of $12.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

  Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

