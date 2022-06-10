NOTICE OF VACANCY

Sanborn County Conservation District

By:
Published June 10, 2022, in Public Notices

The following offices will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term of office or due to resignation of the elective officer:

Two Two-Year Terms;

Two Four-Year Terms.

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 1, 2022, and petitions may be filed in the office of the county auditor located in the county courthouse during regular business hours.

The deadline for filing nominating petitions is July 1, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. central time. If a petition is mailed by registered mail by July 1, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. central time, it shall be considered filed.

Amanda Waldner

District Manager

605-796-4436

207 W 7th St. STE 200

Woonsocket, SD 57385

