NOTICE OF VACANCY ON SCHOOL BOARD

WOONSOCKET SCHOOL DISTRICT #55-4

By:
Published January 21, 2022, in Public Notices

The following school board positions will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term of office or due to the resignation of the following school board members:

Jodi Doering – 

three-year term;

Todd Olinger – 

two-year term

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 28, 2022, and petitions may be filed in the office of the business manager located at the Woonsocket High School building (101 N. 2nd Ave.) between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., central time not later than February 25th, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., or mailed by registered mail not later than the 25th day of February, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

Crystal A. Selland

Business Manager

Woonsocket School 

District 55-4

