STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }
:SS:
COUNTY OF SANBORN }
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
55PRO 22-000010
IN THE MATTER OF THE }
ESTATE OF CHARLES “CHUCK” }
M., STANWYCK, DECEASED }
__________________________ }
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on October 7, 2022, Cynthia Anne Gregg, whose address is 40307 241st St., Letcher, SD 57359, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Charles “Chuck” M. Stanwyck.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
/s/Cynthia Anne Gregg
Cynthia Anne Gregg
40307 241st. St.
Letcher, SD 57359
Jillian Sheldon, Clerk of Courts
P.O. Box 56
Woonsocket, SD 57385
605/796-4515
Attorney Gregory A. Protsch
Mumford Protsch LLP
115 N. Main St; PO Box 189
Howard, South Dakota 57349
(605)772-4488
Published on October 20, October 27, and November 3, 2022, at the total approximate cost of $42.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
SJ10-3tb
