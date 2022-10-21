NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Published October 21, 2022

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA         }

:SS:

COUNTY OF SANBORN         }

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

55PRO 22-000010

IN THE MATTER OF THE         }

ESTATE OF CHARLES “CHUCK”   }

M., STANWYCK,  DECEASED         }

__________________________    }

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on October 7, 2022, Cynthia Anne Gregg, whose address is 40307 241st St., Letcher, SD 57359, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Charles “Chuck” M. Stanwyck.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

/s/Cynthia Anne Gregg

Cynthia Anne Gregg

40307 241st. St.

Letcher, SD 57359

Jillian Sheldon, Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 56

Woonsocket, SD 57385

605/796-4515

Attorney Gregory A. Protsch

Mumford Protsch LLP

115 N. Main St; PO Box 189

Howard, South Dakota 57349

(605)772-4488

