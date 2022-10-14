By: admin

Published October 14, 2022, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that the automatic tabulating equipment will be tested to ascertain that it will correctly count the votes for all offices and measures that are to be cast at the general election held on the 8th day of November 2022. The test will be conducted on the 20th of October 2022, at ten a.m. at the following location: Sanborn County Courthouse, Commissioners Room.

Dated this 7th day of October 2022.

Kami Moody,

Auditor

Sanborn County

