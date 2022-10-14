By: admin

Published October 14, 2022, in 4-H, Area News

The theme for the National 4-H Week Celebration from Oct. 2-8 was #Opportunity 4 All, which highlights how 4-H offers opportunity for youth to find their passion and explore learning about that passion through hands-on learning experiences. Sanborn County 4-H observed National 4-H Week by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and highlighted the remarkable local 4-Hers who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them. The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures that kids are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.

Sanborn County 4-H members celebrated the week with various activities. In Woonsocket, 4-H members led an all-school assembly to share information about the opportunities through various project areas. Some of the staff were invited to learn more about poultry showmanship under the guidance of 4-H member Bailey Feistner. At both Woonsocket and Sanborn Central Schools, many students wore green in support of 4-H and were rewarded with green candy! Look for Letters to the Editor sharing the opportunities that 4-H has given our kids.

As the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, 4-H cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now. More information about 4-H can be found on the Sanborn County 4-H website sanborncounty4h.com, or you may call or email the 4-H office at 605.796.4380 or sanborn.county@sdstate.edu.

