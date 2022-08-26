By: admin

Published August 26, 2022, in Obituaries

Patricia “Pat” Ann (Kobes) Budde, 70, of Woonsocket, passed away on Aug. 16, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace, Mitchell.

A celebration of life service was held Monday, Aug. 22, at the Basham Funeral Service, Woonsocket. Visitation was also at the funeral home. The family will have a private inurnment held later.

Patricia was born Nov. 21, 1951, in Mitchell to Robert and Edmonia (Greene) Kobes. She was raised in Mitchell, where she attended school and graduated from Mitchell High School in 1970. She worked for many years for Head Start and then Prairie View Healthcare. She always enjoyed making a home cooked meal for family and friends, where there was always plenty to share.

She is survived by three sons, Dustin (Lisa) Budde of Sioux Falls, Chad Budde of Woonsocket, and Tim Budde of Woonsocket; two brothers, Larry (Colleen) Kobes of Minot, N.D., and Charlie (Wanda) Kobes of Mitchell; and partner, Scott Schmiedt.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Edmonia (Greene) Kobes; and her sister, Karen (Kobes) Gries.