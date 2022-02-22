By: admin

Published February 22, 2022, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

pictured is the huge crowd that came to the fundraiser to help raise funds for the county 4-H building addition. Photo courtesy of JP Skelly.

A capacity crowd was in attendance for the Sanborn County “Raise the Roof” 4-H Building Project Fundraising Event this past weekend, with over 300 people enjoying a prime rib meal.

The event included a silent auction and a live auction, as well as chances on a drawing for a safe, gun or bow. The goal of the building project is to double the size of the 4-H Building in Forestburg, with a 100’ x 60’ addition that will be added to the north end of the current facility.

The Sanborn County 4-H Building in Forestburg has served the area well for many years, as the home of 4-H and many community events. We are in exciting times as both growth in 4-H and needs from the schools and communities are demanding more space for activities. The large attendance at the Raise the Roof event showed tremendous support for the project, and also brought in generous proceeds of over $58,000 towards the $300,000 goal, bringing the total raised to $225,000.

Scott Senska, one of the organizers of the event, said, “Once again, I am reminded why there is no better place than Sanborn County! Thanks to everyone local and also our generous surrounding communities, we will soon be able to ‘Raise the roof!’”

For more information about the project, including donor opportunities, please see the project’s website at http://sanborncounty4h.com/4-h-building-addition-project.html.

…See an additional picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!