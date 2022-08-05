By: admin

Published August 5, 2022, in Obituaries

Rita Weber, 84, of Mitchell, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, July 28, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation was Wednesday, July 27, at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a scripture service.

Rita Weber was born May 18, 1938, on the family farm outside Emery to John and Josephine Berg. She grew up in Emery and graduated from Emery High School in 1956.

Rita married Jerome Weber on May 2, 1959, in a double wedding ceremony with Virgil Weber and Eleanor Berg.

Rita worked as a telephone operator in Emery from 1956-1959. Rita also worked as a school secretary, teacher’s aide, and for 23 years as a medication aide at Prairie View Care Center in Woonsocket. After moving to Mitchell, she worked an additional 17 years as a home health aide. She enjoyed taking pictures, playing cards, playing bingo, visiting casinos, and spending time with her family.

Rita is survived by her husband, Jerome Weber; son, Kevin (Cindy) Weber of Rochester, Minn.; three grandchildren; siblings, Regina Nolz of Mitchell, Eleanor Weber of Spearfish, and Gerald Berg of Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond Berg and John Berg.

Arrangements are by Bittner Funeral Chapel.