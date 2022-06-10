By: admin

Published June 10, 2022, in Obituaries

Rodger Oldfield, 80, of Huron, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Prairie View Healthcare Center at Woonsocket.

His visitation was Monday, June 6, at the Kuhler Funeral Home, which was followed by a prayer service Monday evening. Burial will be held at a later date in the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery at Sioux Falls.

Rodger L. Oldfield was born Nov. 1, 1941, to Delmar and Berndetta (Schweitzer) Oldfield at Washington, Iowa. At a young age, his family moved to a farm outside of Miller.

Rodger married Donna Peck, and to this union, his daughter, Patsy, was born.

Rodger served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968; he was then honorably discharged.

He later married Lenette Reimer. They made their home at Virgil; together they owned and operated a mechanic shop, R&L Garage, and raised their daughters, Jeanie and Joanie.

Rodger enjoyed hunting and fishing. The family spent many weekends at Lake Louise and Rose Hill. Rodger taught his daughters to fix their own cars and find his wrenches. The girls learned quickly that you pack a lunch when going places with dad; you never knew when you were coming home. The grandkids could always expect a good joke from grandpa, and he always wanted to hear one from them.

Rodger was raised in the Methodist faith. He was a member of the VFW and the Schmidt-Barnes American Legion Post #268 Virgil.

He is survived by three daughters, Patsy (Robert) LeGrand of St. Lawrence, Jeanie (Lorne) King of Virgil and Joanie (Jody Gottsch) Oldfield of Bennington, Neb.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Sharon Krueger; one brother, Randy Oldfield; his special friend, Mary Hall; and his lifelong friend, Steve Ames.

Rodger was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Delmar Oldfield Jr. and Ronald Oldfield.