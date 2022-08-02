By: admin

Published August 2, 2022, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

Hope BAYSINGER was named Champion in the Senior Individual Demonstration.

Seven Sanborn County 4-Hers participated at the South Dakota State 4-H Horse Show in Huron on July 25-27. Events ranged from speed, equitation and performance events to Youth in Action contests.

Hope Baysinger and Delaney Zoss earned trips to compete at the National Western Roundup during the Denver Stock Show. Hope is eligible to compete in Senior Demonstration and Delaney in Senior Hippology.

…Read the results and see additional pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!