Sanborn 4-Hers successful at State Horse Show

By Steve Zoss

By:
Published August 2, 2022, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

Hope BAYSINGER was named Champion in the Senior Individual Demonstration. 

Seven Sanborn County 4-Hers participated at the South Dakota State 4-H Horse Show in Huron on July 25-27. Events ranged from speed, equitation and performance events to Youth in Action contests. 

Hope Baysinger and Delaney Zoss earned trips to compete at the National Western Roundup during the Denver Stock Show.  Hope is eligible to compete in Senior Demonstration and Delaney in Senior Hippology.

…Read the results and see additional pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    August 4, 2022, 3:58 am
    Clear
    63°F
    real feel: 62°F
    humidity: 84%
    wind speed: 4 mph SE
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 31, 2022 August 1, 2022 August 2, 2022 August 3, 2022 August 4, 2022 August 5, 2022 August 6, 2022
    August 7, 2022 August 8, 2022 August 9, 2022 August 10, 2022 August 11, 2022 August 12, 2022 August 13, 2022
    August 14, 2022 August 15, 2022 August 16, 2022 August 17, 2022 August 18, 2022 August 19, 2022 August 20, 2022
    August 21, 2022 August 22, 2022 August 23, 2022 August 24, 2022 August 25, 2022 August 26, 2022 August 27, 2022
    August 28, 2022 August 29, 2022 August 30, 2022 August 31, 2022 September 1, 2022 September 2, 2022 September 3, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 