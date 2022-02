By: admin

Published February 25, 2022, in School

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, members of the Sanborn Central and the Woonsocket Bands traveled to Chamberlain to participate in the Instrumental Solo and Ensemble Contest. Superior solos received a medal and superior ensembles received a pin in recognition of their achievements.

Results from Woonsocket solos and ensembles:

Woodwind Choir, Emilie Lindgren, MaryFrances Bruce, Natalie Evans, Brendan Evans, Kylie Schlenker, Isaiah Schultz, Sage Treib and Chase Linn – Excellent;

Percussion Ensemble 1, Eli Fry, Chase Linn, Camden Rassel, Isaiah Schultz, Oscar Anderson, Brendan Evans, Tyson Eddy, and Blake Howard – Superior;

Percussion Ensemble 2, Hannah Terkildsen, MaryFrances Bruce, Natalie Evans, Emilie Lindgren, Kyla Terkildsen, and Sage Treib – Superior;

Miscellaneous Ensemble 1, MaryFrances Bruce, Natalie Evans, Hannah Terkildsen and Emilie Lindgren – Superior;

Saxophone Duet, Kylie Schlenker and Isaiah Schultz – Superior;

Brass Ensemble, Blake Howard, Camden Rassel, Kyla Terkildsen, and Oscar Anderson – Excellent;

Miscellaneous Ensemble 2, Chase Linn, Oscar Anderson, Kyla Terkildsen, Brendan Evans, Sage Treib, and Tanner Christian – Excellent.

Results from Sanborn Central solos and ensembles:

Snare Duet, Bryce Larson and Evan Easton – Excellent;

Percussion Ensemble, Bryce Larson, Evan Easton, Teagen Moody, Dana Schelske, Alex Schelske, and Caleb Kneen – Superior;

Wind Choir – Dayton Easton, Dana Schelske, Alex Schelske, Caleb Kneen, and Payton Uecker – Excellent;

Miscellaneous Ensemble 1, Dayton Easton, Dana Schelske, and Alex Schelske – Excellent;

Piano Solo, Dayton Easton – Superior;

Miscellaneous Ensemble 2, Caleb Kneen, Payton Uecker and Teagen Moody – Excellent.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!