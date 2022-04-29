By: admin

Published April 29, 2022, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 5:05 p.m. in the Sanborn Central middle school computer lab with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: Jen and Hudson Fouberg addressed the board with an idea for an outside learning space. She plans to raise funds through writing grants and hopes to have it in place by the beginning of next year. The actual spot on campus for the space is yet to be determined.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting on March 14, 2022, as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, March 1, 2022: $573,361.08. Receipts: taxes $68,345.00, penalties/interest $287.33, interest $45.90, other – pupil $5.16, other $3,074.10, state fines $1,247.26, state aid March $72,183.00, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $716.53, yearbook $25.00, medicaid adm $1,182.02. Expenditures: $178,298.14, manual journal entry/voided check $355.53. Balance, March 31, 2022: $541,818.71. CorTrust Savings balance, March 1, 2022: $50,496.96. Receipts: interest $12.45. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, March 31, 2022: $50,509.41.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, March 1, 2022: $552,895.65. Receipts: taxes $7,799.06, penalties/interest $10.34, interest $47.21. Expenditures: $970.03. Balance, March 31, 2022: $559,782.23. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, March 1, 2022: $424,102.98. Receipts: taxes $13,069.22, penalties/interest $27.21, interest $35.41, medicaid adm $99.00. Expenditures: $22,250.80, manual journal entry/voided check $265.50. Balance, March 31, 2022: $414,817.52.

Food Service Fund balance, March 1, 2022: $19,752.22. Receipts: interest $1.31, adult meals $677.50, ala carte $5,466.75, federal reimbursement $15,345.35. Expenditures: $17,856.72, manual journal entry $744.98. Balance, March 31, 2022: $22,641.43.

Enterprise Fund balance, March 1, 2022: $16,283.54. Receipts: interest $1.31, preschool tuition $1,950.00. Expenditures: $4,061.85. Balance, March 31, 2022: $14,173.00.

Custodial Funds balance, March 1, 2022: $82,756.54. Receipts: $3,795.74. Expenditures: $2,062.34. Balance, March 31, 2022: $84,489.94.

Scholarship Fund balance, March 1, 2022: $8,723.37. Receipts: interest $0.35. Balance, March 31, 2022: $8,723.72. Peters Scholarship balance: $8,723.72; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of April, 2022 were as follows:

General Fund: $155,263.55;

Special Education: $21,963.88;

Food Service: $9,157.30;

Enterprise Fund: $4,061.85.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A&B Business Solutions, copy overage $351.64; A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $34.23; Athletic Performance Solutions, gym floor recoat $2,450.00; Best Western – Vermillion, football coach clinic $201.99; Brooks Oil, LP $2,940.00, unleaded gas $2,508.00, #2 diesel $3,798.24; Capital One, elementary supply $23.48, colony test snacks $73.74, middle school coronation $79.05, high school senior project supply $126.40; Carquest Auto Parts, bus supply $194.40; Central Electric, March electric $3,197.63; Chesterman Co., pop $147.55; Cole Paper Inc., janitor supply $1,533.69; Conrad Repair, professional service $138.78; CorTrust, colony wireless $64.00; County Fair, janitor supply $35.99; Farmers Elevator Co., janitor supply $36.13; Goodwill of the Great Plains, shred service $47.75;

[IMPREST: Rachael Anderson, music judge/mileage $58.40; CorTrust, music credit $12.36, middle school supply $10.23, high school supply $10.23; South Dakota Football Coaches Association, football clinic registration $53.25];

J.W. Pepper, vocal music $36.98; K&D Busing, half of activity bus March $1,533.00; Kormanagement Services, drug test $148.27; Tim McCain, reimburse ad conference meals $67.51, ad conference fuel $55.76; Menards, shop supplies $234.75; Mid-Dakota Technologies, March tech support $160.00; Mitchell Area Superintendent Group, member dues 2022-23 $100.00; Performance Foodservice, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $1,502.52, janitor supply $749.00; Popplers Music, vocal music $4.50, band music $88.90; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $15.00; Quill, colony ink $60.13, elementary supply $8.00, middle school supply $7.99, high school supply $7.99; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $198.41, notice of vacancy $19.17; Santel Communications, phone $209.84; South Dakota Department of Health, county nurse services $32.00; Sherwin Williams, paint $114.60; USPS, stamped envelopes $1,388.50.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $970.03.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – CorTrust, Special Education conference room $208.75; Kelly McClane, Special Education conference meal $17.18; Quill, speech ink $39.51; Paula Sanderson, Special Education conference meal $17.72.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Bimbo Bakeries, bread $104.43; Capital One, food $11.81, supply $13.32; Child/Adult Nutrition Services, processed food $180.18; Cole Paper, supply $1,298.23; Darrington Water Conditioning, March SS tank $28.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $866.64; L.L. Harder, frig door slide $96.51; Performance Food Service, supply $312.20, food $5,885.73, ala carte $1,027.13; Quill, supply $22.33; Wordware, 2022-23 annual support $1,811.00.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• Sanborn Central and the Board of Education would like to thank the following employees for their dedicated service to the district during their time: Mary Unterbrunner (21 years) in food service, Mark Seitz (17 years) in maintenance/janitorial service, and Wanda Effling (10 years) in various paraprofessional positions. Your time spent working with and for the staff and students at Sanborn Central has been extremely valuable. The Board will miss you all and wishes you well on all life’s future endeavors!

• Prom was held on April 9th, including after prom.

• Track and golf have begun having contests, with the weather being problematic as expected. The Board had to hire an assistant golf coach as there are 23 students out (Rick Olsen).

• FFA State Competition takes place April 24th-26th. Good Luck to those qualified participants.

• Mrs. Vermeulen has scheduled all the Smarter Balanced testing throughout the month of April. • The last extra help day of the year is Friday, April 29.

• Awards night is tentatively scheduled for Monday, May 2nd, with a pot luck and presentation beginning at 6 p.m. This will be publicized when made official.

Mrs. Vermeulen reported:

• A suicide prevention assembly will be held for grades sixth through eighth and ninth through 12th on Monday, April 11.

• Grades eighth and 12th will participate in CPR training on April 20 and 27 in Woonsocket. CPR training is mandatory for grade 12. The Sanborn County Commissioners sponsor the event financially.

• Current preschool students will be screened utilizing the DIAL assessment on April 22.

• Incoming preschool students have been invited to a “Meet and Greet” on April 29, which is extra help day.

• May 2-6 is “Teacher Appreciation Week.”

• Standardized testing has begun in grades third through eighth and 11th. The test window ends on May 6.

• Spring Concert is scheduled for April 28.

• Unfortunately, the Board has had to cancel three track meets.

• No school on April 15 and 18 – Easter Break.

• The Sanborn Central Booster Club has offered to provide charter buses from Forman for field trips in all grade levels if teachers are interested.

Discussion Item:

• Discussed the current state of preschool, including the structure for tuition. This will be maintained and unchanged for the upcoming year.

• Discussion was held regarding the lunchroom and how it is managed with the changes implemented this year. The teachers will be surveyed to find out what has been working and if any changes are needed, based upon what the surveys reveal.

Old Business: None.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the resolution to join the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the resignation of Corey Flatten from the position of high school Social Studies and Language Arts teacher, Head Football coach, and Powerlifting coach effective at the end of the 2021/2022 school year. The Board thanks him for the 10 years of dedicated service to the district.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the resignation of Tim McCain as Head Girls’ Basketball Coach effective at the end of the 2021/2022 school year, thanking him for his 30+ years as a basketball coach.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the amendment to ASB Protective Trust Joint Powers Agreement and Bylaws. Discussion was held.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to go into executive session SDCL 1-25-2(4) for negotiations at 5:47 p.m. Regular session resumed at 7:06 p.m. The Board and SCEA agreed to terms on the following: A six percent increase to certified salaries. A $100 increase to all extra duty pay. An additional $100 contributed by the district towards insurance premiums, bringing the monthly contribution to $600. The Board also will increase the classified staff’s hourly wage by $1.50 per hour. The hiring floor will also be set at $15.00 per hour (any employee not already at this threshold will be increased to that wage, even if the new $1.50 does not get them to that point). Administrative negotiations were tabled and will recommence at the May meeting.

The next regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central school library.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 7:07 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair