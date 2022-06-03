By: admin

Published June 3, 2022, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central middle school computer lab with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Absent was Justin Enfield.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitor to Board Meeting was Megan Wilson, high school teacher.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to amend the agenda with addition: 90-2021/2022 Approve teaching contract Diane Moody; moved to 91-2022/2023 Executive session; and 92-2022/2023 Adjournment.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting April 11, 2022, as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, April 1, 2022: $541,818.71. Receipts: taxes $8,835.39, penalties/interest $0.00, interest $42.42, other-pupil $2.46, other $241.86, yearbook $318.75, state fines $10.79, state aid April $72,183.00, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $1,420.05, Wessington Springs, 50 percent room reimbursement $100.99. Expenditures: $177,907.94, manual journal entry/voided check $1,336.43. Balance, April 30, 2022: $445,730.05. CorTrust Savings balance, April 1, 2022: $50,509.41. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, April 30, 2022: $50,509.41.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, April 1, 2022: $559,782.23. Receipts: taxes $1,160.67, penalties/interest $0.00, interest $43.64. Expenditures: $970.03. Balance, April 30, 2022: $560,016.51. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, April 1, 2022: $414,817.52. Receipts: taxes $1,935.99, penalties/interest $0.00, interest $31.52. Expenditures: $21,649.58, manual journal entry/voided check $265.50. Balance, April 30, 2022: $394,869.95.

Food Service Fund balance, April 1, 2022: $22,641.43. Receipts: interest $2.42, adult meals $398.50, ala carte $4,150.55, federal reimbursement $18,542.82. Expenditures: $20,814.81. Balance, April 30, 2022: $24,920.91.

Enterprise Fund balance, April 1, 2022: $14,173.00. Receipts: interest $1.21, preschool tuition $1,950.00. Expenditures: $4,061.85. Balance, April 30, 2022: $12,062.36.

Custodial Funds balance, April 1, 2022: $84,489.94. Receipts: $123.14. Expenditures: $6,921.14. Balance, April 30, 2022: $77,691.94.

Scholarship Fund balance, April 1, 2022: $8,723.72. Receipts: interest $0.38, Nelson Scholarship contribution $750.00. Balance, April 30, 2022: $9,474.10. Peters Scholarship balance: $8,724.70; Nelson Scholarship balance: $750.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of May, 2022 were as follows:

General Fund: $159,772.07;

Special Education: $21,001.62;

Food Service: $8,682.25;

Enterprise Fund: $4,061.85.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A&B Business Solutions, copy overage $262.10; A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $37.26; Robert Arnio, Dyslexia workshop – Larson $179.00; Brooks Oil, LP $3,607.50; Capital One, elementary supply $13.10, middle school supply $13.11, high school supply $13.11, awards night supply $68.80, business office supply $20.72, high school principal supply $10.09, elementary/middle school principal supply $23.81; Central Electric, April electric $2,935.71; Chesterman Co., pop $131.69; Cole Paper Inc., copier paper $1,603.00; CorTrust, colony wireless $60.00; Dakota Recognition, honor cords $112.45; Dawson Construction, garbage April-May $1,014.63; Direct Digital Control, HVAC upgrade $5,380.00; Hoffman Digging and Well Repair, turn water on concessions $125.00;

[IMPREST: Bridgewater-Emery School, junior high track fee $125.00; McCook Central School, high school track fee $125.00; Mt. Vernon School, high school track fee $150.00; Wessington Springs High School, junior high track fee $70.00];

Josten’s, Inc., high school diplomas $202.47; K&D Busing, half of track/golf bus April $589.04; Kurt’s Repair, tractor repair $1,097.45; Local Lumber & Supply, shop supply $453.86; Menards, janitor supply $131.28; Mid-Dakota Technologies, April tech support $160.00; Millborn Seeds Inc., football field grass seed $2,360.00; Mt. Vernon School, boys basketball region loss $9.90, girls basketball region loss $74.51; NCS Pearson, dial-4 test forms $83.10; Paragon Ridge Perkins Consortium, perkins grant adm $225.00; Performance Foodservice, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $619.36; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $15.00; Ramkota Hotel, business manager conference room $216.00; Santel Communications, phone $215.13; South Dakota High School Activities Association, 2021-22 rule books $28.00; Sherwin Williams, paint $1,361.66; Sungold Sports, middle school awards $215.75, high school awards $570.75, teacher of the year plaque $18.50.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $970.03.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Children’s Home Society, March tuition $2,674.98, April tuition $2,431.80; James Valley Education Co-op, psychology $1,820.00, physical therapy $3,500.00, occupational therapy $4,200.00, administrative service $5,180.00; parent mileage $46.20.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Bimbo Bakeries, bread $85.95; Capital One, food $14.64, supply $26.98; Conrad Repair, clean grease trap $100.00; Laura Conrad, reimburse supply $7.99; Darrington Water Conditioning, April SS tank $28.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $809.46;

[IMPREST: Capital One, food service supply $10.23]; Performance Foodservice, supply $337.35, food $4,409.80, ala carte $465.62.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• Semester testing in the high school is scheduled for May 16th (orange) and May 17th (blue). As is policy, students who have failing grades or missing assignments are required to be in attendance for class even if there is no test being given. Otherwise, they have open campus.

• The Golf and Track teams have had very positive showings in their recent competitions. They are gearing up for conference, region and potentially state competitions. Good luck to all participants.

• There are four eighth grade graduates at the colony this year, which will take place on Tuesday, May 17th, at 2 p.m.

• Graduation ceremonies are scheduled for the eighth grade and Senior students to take place on Saturday, May 14th at 4 p.m.

• Mr. McCain has been in contact with Dakota Sports regarding the measurements and needed information for the gym wall pads and score table that will be purchased with the generous donation from the Crane Family in Larry Crane’s honor. Once this is completed, the school will have it publicized and documented for the public to see.

Mrs. Vermeulen reported:

• The Sanborn Central Booster Club has generously donated Forman busses to transport students on field trips. The PreK through second grade are traveling to the Children’s Museum in Brookings on May 4. Grades third through fifth will travel to the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls on May 11. The middle school will travel to Great Shots on May 16.

• Grades first through third will recite poetry on May 10 for declaim.

• Awards Night will be held on May 9 for grades sixth through 12th.

• Upland Colony will host Eighth Grade Graduation on May 17 at 2 p.m. Four students will graduate.

• Teacher Appreciation week was acknowledged from May 2-6.

• The middle school student council organized a pet photo contest during the first week of May in honor of “National Pet Week.”

• A Meet and Greet for incoming preschool students was held on April 29. Thirteen families visited the school. Five students will be repeating preschool.

• Field day for grades PreK through fifth will be held on the afternoon of May 17.

Discussion Item: The Board discussed the option of transferring funds from Capital Outlay to General Fund. They will look to do this in June.

Old Business: None.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the district’s 2022-2023 annual membership in the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the contracted services of Mid-Dakota Technologies at a rate of $170.00 a month for the 2022-2023 school year.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the SPED Comprehensive Plan for 2022-2023.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the contract with the State of South Dakota to provide school health services for 2022-2023.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the Extended School Year Services contract to Kelly McClane, one student at a rate of $25.00 per hour for five hours, and Paula Sanderson, at a rate of $25.00 per hour for three students at 25 hours. Also, approved were the birth to three services contracts to Kelly McClane for up to six one-hour sessions at $25.00 per hour and to Paula Sanderson for up to six one-hour sessions at $25.00 per hour.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve hiring Hannah Ziebarth in the position of middle school LA/SS teacher for the 2022-2023 school year.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve hiring Bryce Peterson in the position of middle school science/health teacher for the 2022-2023 school year.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve hiring Lonny Kaiser in the position of custodian at a rate of $17.50 per hour effective immediately.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve hiring Leah Baysinger in the position of assistant kitchen operations for the 2022-2023 school year.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the resignation of Matt Henriksen as head boys basketball coach effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, thanking him for his time and dedication to the student athletes.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the hiring of Tate Deinert as head boys basketball coach for the 2022-2023 school year.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the hiring of Kenny Huether as head football coach for the 2022-2023 school year.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the district’s membership in TIE for the 2022-2023 school year.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve voting for the following recommendations in position at the SDHSAA: Division II Representative – Dr. Jeff Danielson, Watertown; Yes on Amendment 1-7.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve hiring Diane Jensen-Moody as full-time teacher in multiple capacities for the 2022-2023 school year.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to go into executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) and SDCL 1-25-2(4) to discuss personnel items and administrative negotiations with possible motions to follow at 5:29 p.m. Regular session resumed at 6:22 p.m.

The next Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central school library.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 6:24 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair