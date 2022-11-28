By: admin

Published November 28, 2022, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 7:11 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Emma Klaas, Mark Goral, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen and Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen. Absent was Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: Leah Olson and Jeannette Knigge representing the SCEA.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting October 10, 2022, as printed.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, September 30, 2022: $868,944.73. Expenditure: June 2022 manual journal entry $34.89. October 1, 2022: $868,909.84. Receipts: taxes $28,132.52, penalties/interest $98.77, interest $134.90, admission $981.00, other pupil $5.50, other $456.62, state fines $2,174.28, state aid October $81,569.00. Expenditures: $184,682.74, manual journal entry $977.56. Balance, October 31, 2022: $796,802.13. CorTrust Savings balance, October 1, 2022: $50,539.58. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, October 31, 2022: $50,539.58.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, October 1, 2022: $682,508.74. Receipts: taxes $2,998.38, penalties/interest $8.13, interest $114.67. Expenditures: $8,472.74. Balance, October 31, 2022: $677,157.18. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, October 1, 2022: $485,691.44. Receipts: taxes $5,001.40, penalties/interest $13.56, interest $80.94. Expenditures: $22,652.16, manual journal entry $91.16. Balance, October 31, 2022: $468,044.02.

Food Service Fund balance, October 1, 2022: $26,924.63. Receipts: interest $6.75, student meals $7,813.27, adult meals $475.75, ala carte $4,459.46, federal reimbursement $8,157.10, miscellaneous revenue $681.50. Expenditures: $18,294.44. Balance, October 31, 2022: $30,224.02.

Enterprise Fund balance, October 1, 2022: ($859.85). Receipts: $1,805.00. Expenditures: $5,015.08. Balance, October 31, 2022: ($4,069.93).

Custodial Funds balance, October 1, 2022: $66,391.80. Receipts: $6,720.26. Expenditures: $4,825.67. Balance, October 31, 2022: $68,286.39.

Scholarship Fund balance, October 1, 2022: $8,726.64. Receipts: interest $0.72. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, October 31, 2022: $8,727.36. Peters Scholarship balance: $8,727.36; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of November, 2022 were as follows:

General Fund: $159,629.35;

Special Education: $20,502.69;

Food Service: $10,270.44;

Enterprise Fund: $4,415.77.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A&B Business, October copies $312.57, staples $93.90; A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $36.25; Baker’s Design, all state chorus flowers $47.00; Barnes & Noble Inc., counselor books $99.59; Brooks Oil Co., lead free gas $2,308.20, #1 diesel $4,377.12, LP $2,380.00; C&B Operations, tractor batteries $371.04; Capital One, high school supply $10.47, janitor supply $43.84; Carquest, bus supply $367.51, four wheeler battery $130.99; Central Electric, October electricity $3,039.95; Chesterman, pop $126.90; Clayton’s Repair, bus repair $31.82, labor $90.00; Cole Paper Inc., janitor supply $1,189.29; Connecting Point, labor to install activpanels $1,308.50; CorTrust, air cards $90.00, elementary/middle school principal supply $71.65, high school principal supply $40.00; Daktronics, Inc., football scoreboard repair $1,375.00; Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources – Water Rights, drinking water fee $10.00; Dawson Construction, garbage fee October-December $1,023.63; Susan Farrell-Poncelet, reimbursement July mentor mileage $76.27; Harlow’s Bus Sales, bus supply $286.75; Hoffman Digging & Well Repair, winterize football concessions $200.00;

[IMPREST FUND: Lynne Calmus, volleyball referee/mileage $120.60; CorTrust, ag shop supply $126.92; DSU, Dakota Invitational registration fees $28.00; Evan Easton, fifth/sixth basketball referee (6) $180.00; Carrie Howard, volleyball clock junior varsity/varsity $45.00; Sarah Jensen, volleyball book $30.00; Lennox high school Speech, oral interp fee $27.00; NSU, choral leadership workshop $60.00; Sanborn Central GF, all state chorus meals $426.00; SDSU, all state choir prep day $50.00; Marcy Van Zee, volleyball referee $90.00];

J.W. Pepper & Sons, junior high vocal contest music $38.70, Christmas vocal music $168.43; Josten’s, 2022-23 yearbook initial payment $1,368.00, credit memo ($350.00); K&D Busing, half volleyball/football/all-state chorus shared buses $2,906.47; Menards, janitor supply $40.48, ag shop supply $122.18; Mid-Dakota Technologies, October tech support $170.00; Performance Foodservice, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $760.43; Plainsman, periodical renewal one year $185.38; Public Health Laboratory, water test $179.00; Ramkota Hotel, business manager conference room $222.00; Region 3 Area Principals, high school principal 2022-23 dues $50.00; Sanborn Central Food Service, staff meals for supervision $163.55; Sanborn Central GF, oral interp meet fee $119.50; Sanborn Weekly Journal, periodical renewal $44.20, board proceedings $253.36; Santel Communications, October phone/fax $222.83; School Specialty, middle school supply $61.31, colony supply $276.07, ag supply $222.08; South Dakota Association of Elementary Principals Area 4, elementary/middle school principal dues $75.00; SSA, renewal periodicals $143.07; Teachwell Solutions, district consultations $750.00; Mark VanOverschelde, June-September water postage $216.20; Connie Vermeulen, middle state award $10.00; Williams Musical & Office Equipment, tune piano $140.00; Nancy Wonner, reimburse fingerprints $43.25; Woony Foods, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $399.00, middle school supply $23.36; Hannah Ziebarth, July mentor mileage $49.14, reimburse fingerprints $43.25.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $1,011.83; Dalsins Inc., sealed roof additions $10,015.89; Eternal Security Products, LLC, upgrade security system $13,879.09; K-Log, 16 elementary desk/chairs $5,197.16, library book cart $400.57; Oliver & Andy, 68 library books $1,051.80; Riddell, eight football uniforms $2,228.99; Rosetta Stone Ltd., software $1,200.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Children’s Home Society, September tuition $2,706.69.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Bimbo Bakeries, bread $44.73; Child/Adult Nutrition Services, processed commodities $488.74; Cole Paper, supply $814.47; CorTrust, supplies $216.69; Darrington Water Conditioning, October SS tank $28.00; Eastside Jersey Dairy, milk $684.05; Educational Biometric Technology, replacement reader $177.95;

[IMPREST FUND: Capital One, food $66.24, supply $109.76];

Performance Foods, supply $612.80, food $6,545.61, ala carte $667.20; Woony Foods, food $22.73.

ENTERPRISE Fund – Really Great Reading Co., LLC, Launchpad online $95.00.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• Congratulations to the Blackhawks Football, Volleyball, and Cross Country teams on their successful seasons.

• Oral Interp students have been competing successfully.

• A flu shot and COVID booster vaccination clinic was held at school for staff.

• Annual district audit will occur on November 30th through December 2nd.

• Siemsen has had a couple meetings with superintendents and legislators scheduled in the coming weeks to discuss the legislative sessions occurring in February.

• Veterans Day program was held on Thursday, November 10th. Mrs. Wilson and the Student Council did a great job, and the program was very successful.

• No School on November 11th, in observance of Veterans Day, nor November 23th-25th, in observance of Thanksgiving.

• Introductory meetings were held with World Classrooms in planning for the 2024 trip to New York City. (There are 13 prospective travelers so far.)

Mrs. Vermeulen reported:

• The first quarter is complete.

• Vermeulen would like to thank the high school Student Council and Mrs. Wilson for another successful and entertaining Veterans Day program.

• There’s no school on November 23-25 in honor of Thanksgiving.

• Grades 4 and 5 will participate in Declaim on November 21.

• American Education Week is being celebrated this week at Sanborn Central.

• The fifth/sixth grade Cancer Tournament was held this past weekend at Sanborn Central.

• Two students will be traveling to Regional Oral Interpretation on Tuesday.

• The Christmas concert will be on December 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Discussion Items:

• The board was informed on the status of the community committee that was formed to organize and plan for a proposed revitalization of the activities field on the property. There were 10 people at a meeting held November 9th, where information regarding price quotes for work from Brian Feistner and Mebius Landscaping were presented. That information was given to the board so that a decision could be made regarding how to proceed. Donations towards the work have been made in the form of equipment use and potentially dirt and fertilizer use as well.

• Also, information regarding the motion sensor camera that is proposed for purchase by the Sanborn Central Booster Club was given to the board so that a decision for committing to use the subscription is warranted and compatible with live ticket.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the revised Special Education comprehensive plan to reflect the changes made at the DOE level.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve, per DOE and federal requirements, the Safe Return to School Plan in compliance with the regulations set forth (public review every six months).

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve entering into a “Practice Cooperative” for wrestling with the current Wolsey/Wessington/Wessington Springs/Woonsocket co-op for the 2022/2023 season.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the purchase of a rotating motion camera system (by the Sanborn Central Booster Club) with an annual subscription covered by the district.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to assess the proposed plan for the activities field and to approve the use of bids provided by Brian Feistner for dirt work $34,170.00 and Mebius Nursery for irrigation and seeding $28,875.00.

The next regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central Library.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:25 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair