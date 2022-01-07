By: admin

Published January 7, 2022, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, December 28, at 9:00 a.m. with Vice Chairman Steve Larson presiding. Present was Paul Larson and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present.

CITIZENS INPUT

No one from the public was in attendance for input.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Stacy and Sheri gave an update on personnel at the shop.

JAMIE MILLER

Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to hire Midwest Pipe Lining to fix the deteriorating sewer pipes in the building for the quoted price of $30,915.36. All ayes, motion carried.

JOSH STARZMAN, EMERGENCY MANAGER

Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to enter Mutual Aid Agreement with Intercounty Sharing of Resources during Emergencies or Disasters within South Dakota Office of Emergency Management’s Region 6. All ayes; motion carried.

MIKE JOHNSON

Mike was present via phone to give an update to the board on the building plans. Motion by Weber, second by P. Larson, to grant Johnson’s the flood plain development permit with conditions that they build at the FEMA guidelines of 1-foot freeboard of 1299.7 or above. All ayes; motion carried.

CONTINGENCY TRANSFERS

Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to transfer the following amounts from contingency to the department named to balance for the year:

States Attorney – $15,000; Register of Deeds – $4,000; Extension Office – $750; Planning & Zoning – $1,500

All ayes. Motion carried.

SUPPLEMENT BUDGETS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber, to supplement the following budgets:

County Nurse budget in the amount of $9,000.00 for salary that Sanborn County has received from Jerauld County for share of the secretary salary.

Emergency Management in the amount of $11,207.59 for a grant that was received. All ayes; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND BUDGET

The auditor informed the board that the general fund surplus analysis shows the county is compliant with SDCL 7-21-18.1 by having the total unreserved, undesignated fund balance of the general fund less than 40 percent of the total amount of all general fund appropriations.

To clear up the assigned budget amounts, there was a motion by Weber and a second by P. Larson, to set the current amounts as follows:

4-H Building – $100,000

Trials – $100,000

Road – $300,000

Building & Repairs – $235,000

JAIL AGREEMENTS

Auditor Moody presented the jail contracts between the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Department and the following jails listed below. All contracts are for the fiscal year of 2022. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber, to approve the listed jail agreements. All ayes; motion carried.

Beadle County Sheriff’s Office- $80 per day

Brule County Jail – $60 per day

Charles Mix County Jail- $70 per day

Davison County Sheriff’s Office – $95 per day

Hughes County Jail – $295 per day

Lake County Sheriff’s Office – $80 per day

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber, to pay the following bills. All ayes, motion carried.

December Payroll before Expenses:

Commissioners $4,752.69

Auditor $6,945.92

Treasurer $7,826.70

States Attorney $7,544.27

Courthouse $4,444.75

Assessor $10,207.97

Register of Deeds $9,311.39

Sheriff $16,482.01

Public Welfare $1,378.80

Nurse $3,101.80

Ambulance $1,064.25

Extension Office $2,594.85

Weed $3,590.50

Drainage $302.71

Road and Bridge $57,068.54

E-911 $85.06

Emergency Management $702.88

Sobriety Testing $85.08

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $17,654.27

AFLAC, Insurance $779.97

AFLAC, Insurance $132.31

SD Retirement System, Retirement $1,140.72

Delta Dental, Insurance $497.60

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Real Estate Taxes $80.00

Sun Life Financial, Insurance $37.11

VSP, Insurance $223.34

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $335.53

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $378.82

Colonial Life, Insurance $347.92

Colonial Life, Insurance $18.86

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,265.97

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Kludt, Employee Garnishment $210.73

South Dakota Retirement, Retirement $10,183.92

First National Bank of Omaha, Fees $15,597.59

Capfirst Equipment Finance, Supplies\Repairs $107,170.24

Agtegra Co-op, Supplies $19,525.40

Aramark, Supplies $124.57

AT&T, Utilities $206.06

Lynn Brueske, Supplies $32.99

Express 2, Fuel $149.03

Farnam’s Genuine Parts, Supplies $529.28

John Deer Financial (Kibble), Supplies $103.56

James Valley Drug Task Force, Dues $6,250.00

Velma Kneen, 4-H Building Rent $100.00

KO’S Pro Service, Supplies\Repairs $88.65

Menards, 4-H Building Supplies $212.35

Northern Truck Equipment, Supplies $266.01

Northwest Pipe Fittings Inc., Supplies $17,916.00

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $18.99

Russell Nurnberg, 4-H Building Rent $100.00

Office Peeps, Supplies $31.25

Planning & Development District III, Web Soil Reports $1,500.00

Runnings Supply Co., Supplies $147.75

Schmucker, Paul, Nohr & Association, Evaluation of Ditch 14 and 21 $1,116.80

T.C. Enterprises, LED Light $300.17

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Woony Foods, Supplies $5.40

There being no further business before the board, motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday January 4, 2021.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County