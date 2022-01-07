By: admin

Published January 7, 2022, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, December 21, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes from the December 7th meeting as presented. All ayes, motion carried.

CITIZENS INPUT

No one from the public was in attendance for input.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board.

Resolution Authorizing Submission of Applications

WHEREAS, Sanborn County wishes to submit an application(s) for consideration of award for the Bridge Improvement Grant Program:

STRUCTURE NUMBER(S) AND LOCATION(S):

Str. No. 56-190-056 – Sanborn County

1.6 miles west and 7.4 miles north of Artesian, S.D.

On 413th Ave. over an Unnamed Creek

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County certifies that the project(s) are listed in the county’s Five-Year County Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan;

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County agrees to pay the 20 percent match on the Bridge Improvement Grant funds;

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County hereby authorizes the Bridge Improvement Grant application(s) and any required funding commitments.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED:

The South Dakota Department of Transportation be and hereby is requested to accept the attached Bridge Improvement Grant application(s):

Vote of Commissioners:

Yes – 5, No – 0

Dated at Woonsocket, S.D., this 21st day of December, 2021.

ATTEST:

Kami Moody

County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman

Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer to accept the Resolution

Roll Call: Ebersdorfer, Aye; S. Larson, Aye; P. Larson, Aye; Blindauer, Aye; Weber, Aye.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber, to enter Executive Session at 9:40 a.m., regarding personnel matters. Ebersdorfer declared executive session to end at 9:53 a.m.

SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET HEARING

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber, to supplement to Highway budget for $107,170.24 to pay off the 2013 Cat Loader.

YEARS OF SERVICE AWARD

The Board of Commissioners presented Brian Pearson with a Certificate and thanked him for his commitment to the County for 40 years of employment.

SUB BOARD APPROVALS

Drainage Board minutes from December 8 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

MICHAEL AND BOBBI JOHNSON

Building topic was revisited and discussed. No decisions necessary by the Board of Commissioners until an application and survey is received in the Director of Equalization’s office from the Johnsons.

DAVID STEELE

David Steele expressed his concerns about the hazards of the two burnt houses in Forestburg. Further conversations will be had with the landowners and Logan Township, and the Commissioners will address the issue again in January.

AUDRA SCHEEL, EXTENSION OFFICE

Audra was present to give her year end report for the Extension Office.

LLOYD AND BRIAN FROM VANTEK

Lloyd and Brian, along with Deputy Josh Starzman were present to discuss radio options for all first responders within Sanborn County. Discussion was held on options that would be best for Sanborn County as a whole. Brian will work with Josh to get a quote to be presented back to the Commissioners.

JAMIE MILLER, CUSTODIAN

The sewer pipes are collapsing and clogging before the sewer debris gets to the city sewer line. This is considered an emergency for the Court House to operate. Another quote will be obtained and presented at the meeting on December 28th.

HOLIDAYS

Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to close the Court House at noon on December 23rd and all day December 24th in Observance of Christmas.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber, to pay the following bills. All ayes, motion carried.

First National Bank of Omaha, Fees $27.56

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $53.50

Santel Communications, Utilities $910.07

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $70.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $53,542.48

Tech Solutions, Utilities $3,184.00

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $2,374.29

Towns, Townships, Cities, T&C and James River Water, Taxes $333,477.08

Santel Communications, Utilities $294.24

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $1,226.52

Sign Solutions USA, Travel and Conference $587.34

South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Services and Fees $200.00

Alvine\Weidenaar, LLP, Court Appointed Attorney – J. Kessinger $4,521.92

Amazon SYNCB, Supplies $133.49

Bender’s Sewer & Drain, Clean Sewer Line $1,218.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $200.25

Brosz Engineering, Inc.., Bridge and Culverts Evaluation $32,085.00

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Attorney – L.K. Minor $208.50

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $75.98

D&L Tire Service, Repairs and Supplies $332.02

Davison County Sheriff’s Office, Jail Fees – D. White $190.00

South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Teletype Service $2,340.00

Eternal Security Products LLC, Security Cameras $9,612.86

Express 2, Fuel $104.95

Forestburg Farmers Elevator Co., Supplies $886.60

Fed Ex, Supplies $32.24

Hegg Insurance, Insurance $50.00

Hillyard, Supplies $208.32

KO’S Pro Service, Supplies $468.00

Mac’s Hardware Store, Supplies $101.49

Kevin Manke, 4-H Building Rent Refund $100.00

McLeods Printing and Supply, Tax Forms $83.93

Stacy Mendenhall, Travel and Conference $94.00

Jamie Miller, Supplies and Mileage $145.61

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $2,110.87

Office Peeps, Supplies $156.82

Travis Outfitters, Supplies $260.10

Pennington Country Sheriff’s Office, Mileage – D. White $49.64

Postmaster, Box Rent $624.00

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Travel and Conference $13,428.36

South Dakota Association County Highway Superintendent, Other Expenses $100.00

South Dakota Brand Board, 2020 Brand Box $50.00

Susan Severson, 4-H Building Rent $100.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $52.50

James D. Taylor PC, Professional Services $352.45

Two Way Solutions, Programming $595.98

Tyler Technologies Inc., Label Printer Maintenance $720.00

Waste Management, Utilities $206.21

Woony Foods, Gift Certificates\Supplies $699.60

There being no further business before the board, motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County