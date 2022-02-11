By: admin

Published February 11, 2022, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to amend the minutes from January 4 meeting, that read: Ducks Unlimited would like to put a plug in a drainage ditch on their property, but in return, it would back-up water on to other landowners’ property. Statement needs to read: Ducks Unlimited put a plug in a drainage ditch on their property located at 106-61 section 34, which caused water to back-up on to other landowners’ property. All ayes; motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

HIGHWAY

Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Discussion was held on gravel for the spring of 2022, open highway position and applications that have been received, and legislature bills that will affect the commissioning board, if passed.

RESOLUTION 2022-2 – COMMISSIONER REDISTRICTING

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to adopt resolution 2022-2.

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF SANBORN COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA

RESOLUTION # 2022-2

AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING THE SANBORN COUNTY REDISTRICTING PLAN; REPEALING ANY ORDINANCE, RESOLUTION, OR BOARD ACTION IN CONFLICT THEREWITH; TO REASSIGN THE BOUNDARIES OF THE FIVE COMMISSION DISTRICTS.

WHEREAS, The Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County South Dakota previously established boundaries of the five County Commissioner districts; and

WHEREAS, South Dakota Codified Law 7-8-10 authorizes modification of commission districts to ensure an equal number of voters in each district as near as possible.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County South Dakota:

SECTION 1: This Ordinance shall be titled “County Commissioner Districts of Sanborn County, South Dakota.”

SECTION 2: This Ordinance is enacted to carry out the purpose and intent of, and exercise the authority set out in South Dakota Codified Law and State of South Dakota Constitution.

SECTION 3: Any Ordinances, Resolutions, or Official County actions in conflict with language herein are repealed in their entirety.

SECTION 4: The Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, finds that the maps entitled “Commissioner District of Sanborn County, South Dakota,” based upon the 2020 Census of Population and attached hereto as Exhibits A and B, are consistent with redistricting requirements of South Dakota Codified Law 7-8-10 and the State of South Dakota Constitution.

SECTION 5: The County Commission districts illustrated upon Exhibits A and B are hereby described as:

Section 5.1: District One – Diana Township; Ravenna Township; Union Township; Town of Artesian; Sections 1-4, 9-16, 21-27, and 34-36 of Logan Township; and Sections 1-5, and 8-17 of Butler Township;

Section 5.2: District Two – Warren Township; Jackson Township; Floyd Township; Afton Township; Benedict Township; Oneida Township; Silver Creek Township; Sections 1-18 and those portions of Section 19-22 lying north of South Dakota Highway 34 and outside the City of Woonsocket corporate limits; and Sections 23-24 of Woonsocket Township;

Section 5.3: District Three – Those portions of the City of Woonsocket lying north of South Dakota Highway 34; those portions lying south of South Dakota Highway 34 between South 3rd Avenue and South 1st Avenue north of West 4th Street; and all portions within the Woonsocket corporate limits west of 1st Avenue and Prairie View Road;

Section 5.4: District Four – Elliott Township; Twin Lake Township; Sections 5-8, 17-20 and 28-33 in Logan Township; Sections 4-9, 16, except for that part of section 16 that is within the Town of Letcher, 17-21, and 25-33 in Letcher Township; those portions of Sections 19-21 lying south of South Dakota Highway 34 and outside the City of Woonsocket corporate limits, Sections 25-27, that portion of Section 28 south of South Dakota Highway 34 and east of South 3rd Avenue, south of West 4th Street and east of South 1st Avenue, south of West 2nd Street and east of Prairie View Road, and that portion south of South Dakota Highway 34, west of Prairie View Road and outside the City of Woonsocket corporate limits, Sections 29-36 Woonsocket Township;

Section 5.5: District Five – Sections 1-3, 10-15, that part of section 16 that is within the Town of Letcher, 22-27, and 34-36 of Letcher Township; Town of Letcher; Sections 6-7 and 18-36 of Butler Township.

SECTION 6: Where uncertainty exists as to the boundaries of districts as shown upon Exhibits A or B, the following rules shall apply:

Section 6.1: Boundaries indicated, as approximately following the centerlines of rights-of-ways, roads, highways, or alleys shall be construed to follow such centerlines;

Section 6.2: Boundaries indicated as approximately following platted lot lines shall be construed as following such lot lines;

Section 6.3: Boundaries indicated, as approximately following city limits shall be construed as following such city limits;

Section 6.4: boundaries indicated, as following railroad lines shall be construed to be midway between the main tracks;

Section 6.5: Boundaries indicated as following shorelines shall be construed to follow such shorelines; boundaries indicated as approximately following the center line of streams, rivers, canals, lakes, or other bodies of water shall be construed to follow such center lines;

Section 6.6: Any other discrepancies shall be resolved by reference to the descriptions within Section 5 herein.

SECTION 7: If any section subsection, sentence, clause, or provision of this ordinance is held invalid, the remainder of the ordinance shall not be affected by such invalidity.

SECTION 8: This ordinance shall become effective twenty (20) days after its completed publication in accordance with SDCL 7-18A-8.

Passed and enacted this 1st day of February 2022.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Sanborn County

Commissioner Chairman

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

RESOLUTION 2022-3 – WILDLAND FIRE DIVISION DESIGNEE

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to adopt resolution 2022-3.

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF SANBORN COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA

RESOLUTION # 2022-3

WILDLAND FIRE DIVISION DESIGNEE

WHEREAS, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Wildland Fire Division, has requested that the Sanborn County Commission appoint a designee for the purpose of requesting division assistance and assets for fire suppression in Sanborn County, and

WHEREAS, such designee shall have authority (with prior confirmation of the commission chair) to obligate county funds when asking for assistance of the following type and character: single engine air tanker, fire engines, hand crews, fire investigators, and/or additional fire management personnel, and

WHEREAS, such designee shall have authority (without confirmation of the commission chair) to request mutual aid assistance from the Wildland Fire Division of up to six personnel and two vehicles at no cost to the county, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Sanborn County Emergency Manager, presently Josh Starzman, is hereby appointed as the official designee for this purpose for the calendar year of 2022. Also authorized is Sanborn County Commissioner Chairman, Jeff Ebersdorfer and Sanborn County Sheriff, Thomas Fridley.

Votes cast of the Sanborn County Commissioners: AYE: 5, NAY: 0. Passed and enacted this 1st day of February 2022.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Sanborn County

Commissioner Chairman

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Jamie Miller, custodian, visited with the board to give an update on the sewer pipes that were repaired. The project is not 100 percent complete, but the courthouse is in working order until spring when they can finish the pipes to the roof for sewer gas.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills. All ayes; motion carried.

Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $5,184.95

Auditor $7,740.61

Treasurer $6,879.78

States Attorney $6,857.73

Courthouse $3,779.54

Assessor $9,650.42

Register of Deeds $8,447.48

Sheriff $16,708.53

Nurse $4,694.36

Ambulance $904.04

WIC $99.33

Extension Office $1,986.17

Weed $3,810.26

Drainage $193.77

Planning and Zoning $258.36

Road and Bridge $35,573.94

E-911 $89.31

Emergency Management $759.51

Sobriety Testing $89.30

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $18,754.28

AFLAC, Insurance $779.97

AFLAC, Insurance $132.31

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $8,543.36

Delta Dental, Insurance $557.60

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $84.53

BEAM, Insurance $217.99

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $335.53

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $355.17

Colonial Life, Insurance $150.95

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,681.97

First National Bank of Omaha, Fees $14,596.73

LVNV Funding, Employee Garnishment $941.49

BEAM, Vision Insurance $276.63

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $41.65

Miner County Auditor, 911 Services – First Quarter $6,637.50

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $7,754.28

Vermeer High Plains, Supplies $395.56

Sign Solutions USA, Travel and Conference $107.12

Mac’s Hardware, Supplies $108.42

4-H Foundation, Advisor Dues $6,340.96

Alvine Law Firm, LLP, Court Appointed Fees $532.00

Amazon, Supplies $332.06

Aramark, Supplies $124.57

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $205.97

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies $33.56

Center for Education & Employment Law, Dues $159.00

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $243.61

Express 2, Fuel $284.40

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $739.35

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $133.66

Leads Online, Dues $1,223.64

Menards, Supplies $599.27

Midwest Pipe Lining, Sewer Pipe Repairs $38,165.37

National Association of Chiefs of Police, Dues $60.00

Office Peeps, Supplies $649.29

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee $458.88

Pheasantland Industries, Supplies $83.49

Pomp’s Tire Service Inc., Supplies $7,576.80

Premier Equipment, Supplies $3,394.12

Sanborn County Ambulance, Meals $13.73

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services and Fees $1,457.83

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $126.00

TranSource Truck, Repairs $257.89

Tritech Software Systems, Dues $4,346.55

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Waste Management, Utilities $206.21

Xcel Energy, Utilities $521.51

There being no further business before the board, motion by Weber, seconded by S. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County