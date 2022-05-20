By: admin

Published May 20, 2022, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., with Vice-Chairman Steve Larson presiding. Present were Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Rod Weber. Jeff Ebersdorfer was absent. Auditor Kami Moody was also present.

Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes from the April 5 meeting. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Two quotes were received for fuel pumps and an updated computer system. More discussion will be had on the fuel pumps and a decision will be made at a later date.

BROSZ ENGINEERING

Bids were opened with a representative present from Brosz Engineering.

BX Civil & Construction – Bond Included – $709,543.70

Pram Construction – Bond Included – $706,241.50

Journey Group Sioux Falls Civil Construction – Bond Included – $846,084.45

Swingen Construction – Bond Included – $671,310.80

Project estimate was $678,499.00.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to Award 413th Avenue Structure Replacement Project, PCN 08XF, to Swingen Construction, for the amount of $671,310.80, contingent the following:

1) Engineer’s bid review and recommendation

2) SD DOT’s concurrence recommendation.

This project will be performed through the SD BIG Program for 80/20 cost share, with 20 percent being the county’s cost share. Motion carried.

PENNY FARRIS, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter Board of Adjustment. All ayes; motion carried.

Penny Farris presented a variance for Heather Reimer. By recommendation from Planning & Zoning board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber, to approve the variance as presented. All ayes; motion carried. Vice-Chair S. Larson declared adjournment from Board of Adjustment.

LEON FREDRICHS

Leon was present to talk about a ditch on his property.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber, to explore the potential of vacating a small portion of a drainage ditch in Section 29 and section 32, of Silver Creek Township. Voting as follows: P. Larson, aye; Blindauer, nay; Weber, aye.

BID OPENING

All bids were opened regarding the mowing at the 4-H and Archery Building lots in Forestburg. Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to award the winning bid to Todd Spader for the cost of $297 per mow. Motion carried:

Todd Spader – $297

Jeremy White – $325

Fred Knight – $350

MITIGATION PLAN

Discussion on the Mitigation Plan was had. Items that will be listed on the Mitigation Plan are continued ditch work within the Coordinated Drainage System, Drainage improvements along county roads, acquiring generator hook-up for the 4-H Building in Forestburg, Tornado Shelters in all communities (Woonsocket, Artesian, Letcher and Forestburg), Access to Emergency Personnel in Letcher Community (Poor cell service in Letcher and surrounding area).

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to continue the agreement with Jerauld County regarding the Nurse Secretary Position. Motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to continue the agreement with the James Valley Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Joint Powers Agreement. Motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to pay the following bills. Motion carried.

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $18,497.78

AFLAC, Insurance $1,063.65

AFLAC, Insurance $231.74

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $8,529.30

Delta Dental, Insurance $560.20

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $84.53

BEAM, Insurance $222.18

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $512.81

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $378.05

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $14,320.92

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Brookings Credit Bureau, Employee Garnishment $100.00

Division of Child Support, Employee Child Support $567.00

First National Bank, Insurance $2,205.02

Towns, Townships, Water & Fire, Monthly Remittance $290,383.98

A-OX Welding, Ambulance Supplies $407.66

Amazon, Supplies $615.62

Rita Baszler, Blood Draw – C. Sifuentes $80.00

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $3,805.25

Brosz Equipment Inc., Supplies $31,845.00

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $373.66

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $106.72

Farmers Elevator Co., Fuel $53.52

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $135.05

Thomas Fridley, Insurance Refund $74.22

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $903.82

Diane Larson, Insurance Refund $148.82

Mcleods Printing & Supply, Supplies $460.52

Menards, Supplies $24.49

Jamie Miller, Supplies $33.18

Kami Moody, Travel $2,809.84

Office Peeps, Supplies $73.97

Quadient Finance USA Inc., Postage Labels $36.94

Quadient Leasing USA Inc., Rental $616.74

Santel Communications, Utilities $347.59

South Dakota Department of Health, Quarterly Payment $2,790.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $809.17

Travis Coulthard D/B/A, TV Mount $92.04

Naomi Terkildsen, Supplies $26.07

Waste Management, Utilities $214.46

There being no further business before the board, motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Steve Larson

Vice-Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County