June 17, 2022

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, June 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., with Vice-Chairman Steve Larson presiding. Present were Gary Blindauer and Rod Weber. Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer and Paul Larson were absent. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to approve the minutes from May 24 meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Secretary met with the board. Townships that requested ditch spray have been sprayed. County roads are currently being sprayed.

CANVAS

The board canvased the votes for the 2022 Primary Election. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to accept the canvas. Motion carried.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Planning and Zoning Board Minutes from June 6 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Auditor Moody reminded the board that the courthouse will be closed on Monday, June 20th, in observance of Juneteenth.

Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the updated Ambulance Roster. Motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $4,808,249.31

Register of Deeds $9,210.63

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

May payroll before Deductions

Commissioners $5,184.92

Auditor $7,452.51

Treasurer $6,591.68

States Attorney $6,722.82

Courthouse $3,779.54

Assessor $9,650.43

Register of Deeds $8,268.26

Sheriff $16,165.15

Public Welfare $1,373.83

Nurse $2,977.61

Ambulance $3,289.16

WIC $41.42

Extension Office $1,895.62

Weed $3,934.66

Drainage $258.36

Planning and Zoning $193.77

Road and Bridge $33,707.14

E-911 $89.20

Emergency Management $752.04

Sobriety Testing $89.17

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $102.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $68,194.05

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $4,978.21

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Division of Child Support, Employee Child Support $283.37

First National Bank, Insurance $2,212.41

Town, City, James River Water, Townships and TC Fire, Monthly Remittance $210,128.23

BEAM, Vision Insurance $10.55

EMC National life Company, Ambulance – No Run Insurance $32.27

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $1,928.20

A-OX Welding, Supplies $135.52

Amazon SYNCB, Supplies $28.64

ARAMARK, Supplies $124.57

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $265.96

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees-Williams, Miller, McReynolds, Mandel, Jones, Brick $1,055.00

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $22,192.50

Butler Equipment County, Supplies $62,400.78

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $532.03

Davison County Sheriff, Jail Fees – Good and Bieganowski $190.00

Dick’s Body Shop, Alignment 2021 Tahoe $80.00

ES&S, Supplies $74.10

Express Stop, Fuel $47.08

Penny Farris, Meal/Travel $213.87

Forestburg Farmers Elevator Co., Supplies $8,712.05

Hillyard/ Sioux Falls, Supplies $867.10

Menards, Supplies $239.00

Jamie Miller, Travel $103.74

Office Peeps, Supplies $486.06

Dayna Opsahl, Supplies $17.52

Quadient Finance USA INC., Postage $1,000.00

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,137.64

Smile Markers, Supplies $29.34

Tech Solutions, Utilities $3,184.00

Waste Management, Utilities $220.64

Xcel Energy, Utilities $86.71

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $156.53

The Lodge at Deadwood, Travel and Conference $252.00

Rob’s Auto Repair, Repairs $316.98

Agtegra Cooperative, Chemical $157.73

Brosz Engineering Inc., Services and Fees $6,470.00

Farnam’s Genuine Parts, Supplies $191.16

Forestburg Well Company, Utilities $200.00

Konexus Inc., Alert-sense $3,500.00

Microfilm Imaging Systems, Plat Scanning $8,376.20

Pharm Chem Inc., Drug Patch Test $62.90

Ramkota Hotel – Pierre, Conference Stay $385.00

Mike Salathe, Travel $179.00

Seachange Print Innovations, Election Supplies $185.00

Sign Solutions USA, Signs $138.13

Skeeters, Election Workers $19.95

There being no further business before the board, motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Steve Larson

Vice-Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County