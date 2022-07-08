By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Rod Weber. Steve Larson was absent. Auditor Kami Moody was also present along with Duane Peterson. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to approve the minutes from the June 9 meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. County ditches are being mowed. Discussion was had on the current rental of mower tractors. There have been some complaints about weeds on properties. Kogel will be sending letters to landowners. Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the road approach permit requested by Jason White located just east and just west of his home driveway located on 232nd Street. Motion carried. County road 4-0 will start getting chip sealed starting next Monday, June 27th. Twelve miles will be completed going north/south from Highway 34 south to the county line.

PENNY FARRIS, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to enter Board of Adjustment. All ayes, motion carried.

Penny Farris presented a variance for Barry and Shelly Selland. By recommendation from Planning & Zoning board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the variance as presented. Motion carried. Chairman Ebersdorfer declared adjournment from Board of Adjustment.

CRAIG BENNETT, VETERAN’S SERVICE OFFICER

Bennett informed the board that he plans to retire, and Davison County has hired someone to be his replacement. Bennett is requesting that the county help cover the additional costs while the new hire is in training, until his retirement. Further discussion will be held regarding this matter at the next meeting, provided that more information is received from Davison County with the request.

DISTRICT III

Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to enter the agreement with Planning & Development District III for January 1 through December 31, 2023.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber to surplus the Ford 531 Tractor, Model #D2213C and Farm King Mower, Model #Y750R to be sold separately. Items will be sold on the Dean/Edwards Auction in July. Motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to release the county and township ditches for mowing effective immediately. Motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

There being no further business before the board, motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on July 5, 2022.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County