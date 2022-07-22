By: admin

Published July 22, 2022, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present, along with Duane Peterson. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes from the June 21 meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

Kylie Schlenker was present to ask for a donation from the County for his Eagle Scout project. The commissioners will donate $200 for his project.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant met with the board. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to enter Weed Board. Discussion was held on the complaints from the amount of muss thistle on a property that was recently given a tax break for being an organic property. A letter was sent to the landowner. Chairman Ebersdorfer declared end of weed board. Highway Budget items were discussed. A bridge in Warren Township was discussed. A program of train-the-trainer is being held by the state; the county will send two of the highway employees for the training.

Chairman Ebersdorfer exited the meeting at 10 a.m. Vice-Chairman S. Larson was then presiding chair.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to enter executive session, for personal matters, at 11:16 a.m. Vice-Chairman S. Larson declared an end to executive session at 11:24 a.m.

TOM FRIDLEY AND JOSH STARZMAN, SANBORN COUNY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND CORA SCHWADER AND ROBERT EGGERT, MINER COUNTY DISPATCH – E-911 SERVICES

Cora Schwader explained to the board how Miner County dispatch was started and how it is funded. Much discussion was had on how the county’s contributed funds are used in Miner County’s budget. Schwader was thanked for coming to the meeting for a better explanation of how the 911 process works, and the plans moving forward with Sanborn County’s involvement with Miner County Dispatch.

4-H BUILDING UPDATE

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve Larry Jirsa as the architect for the 4-H Building Addition project. Motion carried.

Motion by Weber, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the committed funds from the county to come from the Covid funding that was received. Motion carried. With discussion being held on the 4-H Building, since the board has stated that they would pledge $100,000 for the addition, the board will be using American Rescue Plan (COVID) Funds for the county’s pledge. These funds were received by the federal government to be used for expanding, creating bigger space, broadband or water/sewer. The commissioners feel that this project suits the feasibility of the spending required by federal compliance.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to repeal the resolution adopted July 7, 2020. Passing this motion removes the Discretionary Formula on new construction within Sanborn County. Motion carried. This becomes effective August 9, 2022, in relation to 2023 assessment values for taxes payable 2024. Properties currently receiving the Discretionary Formula will be allowed to complete the five-year formula plan.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $4,534,710.55

Register of Deeds $4,190.50

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

June payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $5,184.92

Auditor $7,024.07

Treasurer $6,163.22

States Attorney $6,901.10

Courthouse $3,779.54

Assessor $9,650.41

Register of Deeds $8,096.53

Sheriff $17,075.14

Public Welfare $1,545.56

Nurse $3,589.23

Ambulance $1,041.32

WIC $82.77

Extension Office $3,122.53

Weed $4,950.26

Drainage $0.00

Planning and Zoning $258.36

Road and Bridge $33,495.48

E-911 $89.19

Emergency Management $752.57

Sobriety Testing $89.16

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $96.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $67,122.78

BEAM, Vision Insurance $8.37

EMC National life Company, Insurance $32.27

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $339.56

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $719.98

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Aramark, Supplies $137.04

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $236.14

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – A. Williams, B. Miller, R. McReynolds, A. Mandel, C. Jones, T. Brick $1,055.00

Commercial Asphalt, Supplies $64.60

Dakota Counseling/Stepping Stones, Quarterly Support $625.00

Davison County Auditor, VSO Quarterly Payment $1,875.00

Election Systems & Software, Election Supplies $555.32

Express 2, Fuel $147.19

Express Stop, Fuel $33.30

Forestburg Farmers Elevator, Supplies $5,944.74

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $1,946.60

Office Peeps, Supplies $1,428.71

South Dakota Department of Health, Quarterly Payment $1,395.00

TC Enterprises, Repairs $64.13

Xcel Energy, Utilities $10.86

Trail King Industries Inc., Supplies $1,146.09

Mac’s Hardware Store, Supplies $141.36

Kibble Equipment, Rentals $1,998.00

Asphalt Paving & Materials, Overlay Patch for County Road $332,707.73

Beadle County Auditor, Victims Advocate $2,000.00

Connecting Point, Yearly Support $12,005.00

Double D Body Shop, Repairs $50.00

Minnehaha County Jail, Prisoner Confinement Transport $97.34

Napa Central, Supplies $256.20

Premier Equipment, Supplies $699.95

Redwood Toxicology Lab, Lab Work $208.00

Scott Supply Co., Supplies $259.50

South Dakota Association of Assessing Officers, Workshop for Directors of Equalization $350.00

Westendorf Electric, Rental of Lift $800.00

There being no further business before the board, motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on July 21, 2022, at the total approximate cost of $70.75. and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.