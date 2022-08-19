By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present, along with Duane Peterson. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes from the July 19 meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

Gay Swenson was present to express her concerns regarding the removal of the Discretionary Formula in Sanborn County.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant met with the board. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber, to surplus the following Highway Department items: 12 – 11 R 24.5 tires on rims, 1 – 11 R 24.5 tires, 1 – New 285 175 R 24.5, 4 – used 295 T 75 R 22.5, 4 – 14.00 Motor grader tires on rims, 1 – 14.00 Motor grader tire, 2 – 9 R 22.5 9 bold rim and tire, 1 – 11 R 22.5 Split Rim, 1 – 2008 Trail EZ TE30R2 trailer. The items will be for sale on the Dean-Edwards online surplus auction starting on the 12th of August. The 2008 trailer will have a reserve. S. Larson abstained; motion carried. Updates were given on gravel roads where water is over the roads, and gravel crushing plans were also discussed.

TEMPORARY LIQUOR LICENSE

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the temporary liquor license, at no charge, for the Forestburg Watermelon Festival to be held on August 20. Motion carried.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Weber advised the board that he is still working with the Architect for the 4-H Building, with plans to start the bidding process yet this fall. The board held a discussion regarding the prints that the architect had provided. The commissioners raised some questions for the 4-H Leaders that will be addressed before finalizing plans for bidding.

Drainage Board Minutes from July 13 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Planning and Zoning Minutes from August 1 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to enter executive session, for personnel matters, at 11:27 a.m. Motion carried. Exited at 11:46 a.m.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,984,493.31

Register of Deeds $2,592.50

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

July payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $5,184.93

Auditor $7,261.27

Treasurer $6,400.44

States Attorney $6,856.51

Courthouse $3,779.54

Assessor $9,650.43

Register of Deeds $8,872.13

Sheriff $16,752.96

Public Welfare $1,434.99

Nurse $3,019.03

Ambulance $1,091.21

Extension Office $2,501.85

Weed $3,832.34

Drainage $645.90

Planning and Zoning $129.18

Road and Bridge $45,677.65

E-911 $89.19

Emergency Management $752.04

Sobriety Testing $89.16

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $19,642.50

AFLAC, Insurance $1,063.65

AFLAC, Insurance $231.74

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $9,751.66

Delta Dental, Insurance $605.70

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $94.53

BEAM, Insurance $236.88

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $512.81

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $351.80

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,330.26

Alpena Fire Department, Insurance Tax Distribution $480.20

Artesian Fire Department, Insurance Tax Distribution $4,958.92

Carthage Fire Department, Insurance Tax Distribution $440.17

EMC National Life Company, Ambulance – No Run Insurance $45.05

Letcher Fire Department, Insurance Tax Distribution $5,371.38

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $144.71

T&C Fire Department, Insurance Tax Distribution $7,532.34

Trail King Industries, Inc., Supplies $982.70

Sign Solutions USA, Travel and Conference $94.36

Artesian American Legion, Memorial Day Contribution $50.00

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $347.48

Avera Queen of Peace, Employee Drug Test $212.00

Beadle County Sheriff, J. Kessler $80.00

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $4,243.40

Dawson Construction Inc., Garbage $261.96

Double D Body Shop, Repairs $70.00

Express 2, Fuel $127.50

Express Stop, Fuel $43.90

FEDEX, Supplies $34.41

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $792.61

Honda of Mitchell, Repairs/Maintenance $112.89

Letcher American Legion, Memorial Day Contribution $50.00

Office Peeps, Supplies $435.46

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee June 22 $603.07

Postmaster, Postage $180.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $170.93

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Repairs/Maintenance $84.11

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, Convention/Workshop $585.00

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Woonsocket American Legion, Memorial Day Contribution $50.00

James D. Taylor PC, Professional Services $912.63

TC Enterprises, Repairs $89.37

Thomson Reuters – West, Law Books $1,679.86

WW Tire, Supplies $8,460.59

Xcel Energy, Utilities $59.10

There being no further business before the board, motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting at 12:08 p.m. Motion carried.

There will be a meeting with the township board members on August 9th at the 4-H Building at 7 p.m. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

