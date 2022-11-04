By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was present, also was Duane Peterson. Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes from the October 4 meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Discussion was had on culverts on hand, cleaning the ditch at Long Lake, purchasing a snow blower for the skid loader, and the Utility Permit.

BROSZ ENGINEERING

Eric Prunty from Brosz Engineering was at the meeting to guide in the Bridge Letting process for County Bridge #56-094-010, pending the approval of the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SD DOT). Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to move forward with the Bridge letting process upon approval from the SD DOT. Motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the Utility Certificate with the SD DOT; motion carried:

This is to certify that the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, will move and/or adjust or will cause to be moved, and/or adjusted, any and all utilities, whether publicly or privately owned, lying in the path of or conflicting with the construction of said project within the limits of said county.

1. The moves and/or adjustment will be accomplished at no cost to the State of South Dakota; and without Federal participation; and will be coordinated with the construction of said project. The following utilities have been contacted and are aware of the project:

a. Central Electric Power Cooperative – contacted September 23, 2022

b. Santel Communications – contacted September 23, 2022

2. The utilities referred to in this certificate do not include railroads or railroad owned facilities.

3. All other utilities not included in this certificate are listed below:

We also certify that all physical features (fences, signs, posts, etc.) to be removed under utilities negotiations have been moved or will be moved by the date of the letting or that an agreement has been negotiated with the owner involved.

Dated this 18th day of October, 2022.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Sanborn County Board of

Commissioners

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody

County Auditor

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber, to approve the Right-of-Way certificate with the SD DOT; motion carried:

This is to certify that the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, has determined no right-of-way or temporary easements are required for the construction of Project Number BRF 6290(00)21-1, PCN 08F1 in Sanborn County. All construction activities will take place within the existing right-of-way and will be accomplished in accordance with State directives.

Dated this 18th day of October, 2022.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Sanborn County Board of

Commissioners

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody

County Auditor

Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to sign the work order for the engineering fee for bridge 56-209-000, located on 220th Street. Motion carried.

DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson to approve the Conditional Use permit for Anthony Filter to be used on lots 14-17 of Block 41 of OP. Motion carried.

By recommendation from District III and the Planning & Zoning board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to deny the rezoning for Block 9 (lots 1-24). Weber abstained; motion carried.

Penny notified the board that the FEMA deadline of October 1st, got moved to January 1st. The Commissioners will re-evaluate the FEMA maps when they notify the board of completion of the next step.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to give Auditor approval to apply for the grant from Local Assistance & Tribal Consistency Funds. Motion carried.

Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to a hold special meeting on November 9th, at 10 a.m. to canvas ballots from the General Election; motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to pay the following bills. Motion carried.

South Dakota Department of Health, Quarterly Payment $1,395.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $90.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $75,948.97

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Huron Regional Medical Center, Employee Garnishment $319.18

Division of Child Support, Employee Child Support $283.50

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $227.16

First National Bank, Insurance $2,040.11

National Association of State Surplus, Other Expenses $39.00

Doug’s Custom Paint & Body, Equipment $7,357.64

3E Generators, Annual Service and Inspection $663.04

A-OX Welding, Supplies $43.52

Amazon SYNCB, Supplies $60.51

ARAMARK, Supplies $131.47

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $59.50

Axon Enterprise Inc., EM Supplies $34,176.02

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – S. Standefer $2,045.00

Broz Equipment Inc., Services and Fees $13,145.00

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $233.16

Certified Languages, Interpreter $37.95

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $80.55

CLERP/South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, CLERP $219.00

Conrad Repair LLC, Repairs $91.53

Dakota Counseling – Stepping Stones, Quarterly Support $625.00

Express 2, Fuel $192.00

Forensic Anthropological, Lab Testing $605.00

Forestburg Farmers Elevator Co., Supplies $25,961.00

Feistner Gravel & Excavation, Repairs $20,000.00

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $69.05

Heinemann Restoration Inc., Tuck-Pointing on Courthouse $46,000.00

Huron Plainsman, Publishing $295.00

John Deere Financial, Supplies $56.83

Menards, Supplies $292.33

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,220.65

Office Peeps, Supplies $10.40

Pharmchem Inc., Drug Patch Testing $125.80

Quadient Leasing USA Inc., Stamp Machine Lease $616.74

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $23.98

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,178.93

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $471.78

Travis Coulthard, Repairs $76.89

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,242.00

Volesky Law Office, Court Appointed Attorney Fees – S. Hansen $4,981.40

Waste Management, Utilities $243.68

There being no further business before the board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting at 11:29 a.m. Motion carried. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on November 4, 2022.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

