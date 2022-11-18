By: admin

Published November 18, 2022, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was present, along with Duane Peterson. Motion by Weber, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes from the October 18 regular meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

Greg Baysinger was present with some questions and concerns regarding the railroad trusses being cleaned.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber to enter executive session at 9:49 a.m. for personnel matters. Ebersdorfer declared the end of executive session at 9:53 a.m.

WEED BOARD

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter Weed Board. Sheri Kogel gave the board a review of the year, regarding letters sent, how much chemical was used and how much chemical is remaining. The board addressed some properties regarding weed control. Chairman Ebersdorfer declared end of weed board.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant met with the board.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson for Jeff Howard to put an approach in on the south side of the Twin Lake Road (7-0) near 236th street, for purposes of entering a field. A 24-inch culvert will also need to be installed. Motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the third application for bridge 56-190-056 for $286,604.55. Motion carried.

JAMIE MILLER

Jamie Miller presented some quotes for a cab for the snowblower that is an attachment on the mower tractor. Miller will order the cab.

AUDRA SCHEEL, EXTENSION OFFICE

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber, to revise Scheel’s contract with the state of South Dakota, to cover Sanborn, Jerauld, and Buffalo Counties, and no longer include Aurora County. Motion carried.

LIQUOR LICENSE

Hearing no objections, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the following liquor licenses; motion carried:

John Doren – Retail (On-Sale) Liquor and Package (Off Sale) Liquor – DBA Doren’s Bar;

Country Pumper – Retail (On-Sale) Wine – Louise Alt.

JOSH STARZMAN, EMERGENCY MANAGER

Starzman talked to the board about storm shelters for Forestburg.

PERSONNEL HANDBOOK

The board of commissioners continues to review the employee personnel handbook.

AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN FUNDING

Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to elect to use the final rule allowing counties to use up to $10 million of the APRA (American Rescue Plan Act) Recovery Funds as “loss revenue” for the provision of all general government services without needing to use the Treasury revenue loss formula. The Sanborn County Board of Commissioners have elected to use salaries, wages, and county paid benefits from all county funds except for those funded by Federal funds or otherwise paid for by funds other than County dollars, effective in January of 2022 through December 31, 2026, or until all American Recovery Fund revenue is depleted. Therefore, the Board approves the transfer of $455,954.13 from the APR Fund to the General Fund to be used for salaries, wages, and county paid benefits as stated above. Motion carried.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Drainage Board minutes from October 12 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to surplus/salvage the following items: 2005 Mercury Marquis, one five-drawer filing cabinet, one two-drawer filing cabinet, three bookshelves, one eight-drawer filing case, one wooden ladder, one wheeled stand, one low-profile light bar with control box, one ambulance light bar, miscellaneous ambulance lights. Items will be sold by Dean/Edwards Auction in their December Surplus Sale. S. Larson abstained; motion carried.

Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to approve November 25th and December 23rd as holidays, declared by Governor Kristi Noem. Motion carried. The Sanborn County courthouse will be closed November 24th and 25th to observe Thanksgiving and December 23rd and 26th to observe Christmas.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $4,995,947.11

Register of Deeds $2,864.50

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to pay the following bills. Motion carried.

October payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $5,184.92

Auditor $7,704.54

Treasurer $6,843.72

States Attorney $6,856.51

Courthouse $3,779.54

Assessor $9,889.16

Register of Deeds $8,385.11

Sheriff $16,752.95

Public Welfare $1,543.39

Nurse $3,521.43

Ambulance $1,793.51

WIC $41.42

Extension Office $3,286.63

Weed $3,810.66

Drainage $193.77

Planning and Zoning $193.77

Road and Bridge $33,467.35

E-911 $89.19

Emergency Management $752.04

Sobriety Testing $89.16

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $19,458.76

AFLAC, Insurance $1,063.65

AFLAC, Insurance $231.74

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $8,737.40

Delta Dental, Insurance $605.70

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $70.00

BEAM, Insurance $236.88

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $512.81

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $365.30

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $14,958.89

Huron Regional Medical Center, Employee Garnishment $319.18

Division of Child Support, Employee Child Support $283.50

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $43.50

First National Bank, Insurance $2,199.39

EMC National Life Company, Ambulance – No Run Insurance $85.67

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $4,081.41

Swingen Construction Company, Bridge Repair $286,604.55

Rob’s Auto Repair, Repairs and Maintenance $1,535.49

Mac’s Hardware Store, Supplies $45.81

Gay L. Ames, EMT Conference Travel and Hotel $555.97

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $406.23

Best Western, Sheriff Conference $231.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $130.44

Aileen Brewer, Translating $40.00

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $124.57

CoreLogic, Supplies $2,274.10

Davison County Sheriff, Jail Fees – L. Rivera Latimer $570.00

Department of Animal Science, IRM Redbooks $135.00

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $701.96

KO’S Pro Service, Supplies and Repairs $93.12

James Valley Drug Task Force, Dues for 2023 $6,250.00

Lincoln County Auditor, Mental Illness $75.00

NAPA Central, Supplies $650.75

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $14.08

Office Peeps, Supplies $703.71

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee – September $355.93

Pheasantland Industries, Supplies $232.75

Planning & Development District III, Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan $7,500.00

Ramkota Hotel – Pierre, DOE Workshop $490.00

Ramkota Best Western Inn, Highway Department Workshop $182.00

Sherryl Rankin, EMT Conference Travel, Hotel, and Conferences $729.07

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services and Fees $1,394.82

South Dakota Municipal League Workers Compensation, Work Comp Insurance $24,969.00

SeaChange Print Innovations, Election Supplies $185.00

ULINE, Ladder $538.82

Julie Uttecht, 4-H Building Rent $100.00

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Ron Volesky, Court Appointed Attorney Fees – J. Schulte $753.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $10.84

Gary Zell Auto Glass, Supplies $299.87

There being no further business before the board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting at 12:56 p.m. Motion carried. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, with a special meeting scheduled for Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. to canvass ballots from the General Election.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County