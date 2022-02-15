Sanborn County Farmer Henry Linke directs America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Sanborn County 4-H

By Paula Linke

By:
Published February 15, 2022, in 4-H, Area News, Around the County, Headline News

Pictured above, Bayer’s Northern Plains Regional Business Lead Jennifer Feistner presents Sanborn County Farmer Henry Linke with a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation.  Henry directed that the donation be given to Sanborn County 4-H towards the 4-H Building Addition Project.

Sanborn County farmer Henry Linke recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to Sanborn County 4-H, specifically to be used towards the 4-H Building Addition Project.

Plans are underway to double the size of the 4-H building with a 100’ x 60’ addition. A fundraising drive continues with a kickoff event this Saturday, Feb., 19 at the 4-H Building in Forestburg that includes a free-will donation prime-rib supper and both a silent auction and live auction.  

The expansion plans are to better accommodate activities including the 4-H shooting sports program that meets on Sunday afternoons and Tuesday nights from January-April, the annual Achievement Days, and many other 4-H and community activities. Sanborn County has a very active 4-H program that has outgrown the current 4-H Building. The building is also used for community and school activities throughout the year including meetings and workshops, graduation receptions, showers, family reunions and get-togethers, funerals and the Forestburg alumni reunion. Both Sanborn Central and Woonsocket Schools have indicated that there is a need for additional building space for school plays, FFA activities, marching band practice, cheerleading practice, and much more that could take pressure off the school gym and support various activities. There is also potential for the building to be used for larger social events with increased space.  

For more information on the 4-H Building Addition Project, the fundraiser event and donor opportunities, please visit http://www.sanborncounty4h.com/4-h-building-addition-project.html.

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    February 17, 2022, 10:19 am
    Sunny
    5°F
    real feel: 2°F
    humidity: 60%
    wind speed: 7 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 February 1, 2022 February 2, 2022 February 3, 2022 February 4, 2022 February 5, 2022
    February 6, 2022 February 7, 2022 February 8, 2022 February 9, 2022 February 10, 2022 February 11, 2022 February 12, 2022
    February 13, 2022 February 14, 2022 February 15, 2022 February 16, 2022 February 17, 2022 February 18, 2022 February 19, 2022
    February 20, 2022 February 21, 2022 February 22, 2022 February 23, 2022 February 24, 2022 February 25, 2022 February 26, 2022
    February 27, 2022 February 28, 2022 March 1, 2022 March 2, 2022 March 3, 2022 March 4, 2022 March 5, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 