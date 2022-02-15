By: admin

Pictured above, Bayer’s Northern Plains Regional Business Lead Jennifer Feistner presents Sanborn County Farmer Henry Linke with a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation. Henry directed that the donation be given to Sanborn County 4-H towards the 4-H Building Addition Project.

Sanborn County farmer Henry Linke recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to Sanborn County 4-H, specifically to be used towards the 4-H Building Addition Project.

Plans are underway to double the size of the 4-H building with a 100’ x 60’ addition. A fundraising drive continues with a kickoff event this Saturday, Feb., 19 at the 4-H Building in Forestburg that includes a free-will donation prime-rib supper and both a silent auction and live auction.

The expansion plans are to better accommodate activities including the 4-H shooting sports program that meets on Sunday afternoons and Tuesday nights from January-April, the annual Achievement Days, and many other 4-H and community activities. Sanborn County has a very active 4-H program that has outgrown the current 4-H Building. The building is also used for community and school activities throughout the year including meetings and workshops, graduation receptions, showers, family reunions and get-togethers, funerals and the Forestburg alumni reunion. Both Sanborn Central and Woonsocket Schools have indicated that there is a need for additional building space for school plays, FFA activities, marching band practice, cheerleading practice, and much more that could take pressure off the school gym and support various activities. There is also potential for the building to be used for larger social events with increased space.

For more information on the 4-H Building Addition Project, the fundraiser event and donor opportunities, please visit http://www.sanborncounty4h.com/4-h-building-addition-project.html.

