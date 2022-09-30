SCW cross country’s running success

Boschee takes first place

By:
Published September 30, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

On Monday, Sept. 12, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawk cross country team traveled to the Fish Lake Golf Course to compete in the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton meet. The SCW team had a successful meet, with four runners placing in the top ten, and Jeff Boschee ran away with first place. 

The SCW cross country runners’ next meet was the Colman/Egan Meet on Wednesday, Sept. 28, followed by one of the final regular season meets of the year at Howard on Monday, Oct. 3.

…Read more details in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    October 2, 2022, 1:09 am
    Clear
    64°F
    real feel: 61°F
    humidity: 49%
    wind speed: 11 mph SE
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 25, 2022 September 26, 2022 September 27, 2022 September 28, 2022 September 29, 2022 September 30, 2022 October 1, 2022
    October 2, 2022 October 3, 2022 October 4, 2022 October 5, 2022 October 6, 2022 October 7, 2022 October 8, 2022
    October 9, 2022 October 10, 2022 October 11, 2022 October 12, 2022 October 13, 2022 October 14, 2022 October 15, 2022
    October 16, 2022 October 17, 2022 October 18, 2022 October 19, 2022 October 20, 2022 October 21, 2022 October 22, 2022
    October 23, 2022 October 24, 2022 October 25, 2022 October 26, 2022 October 27, 2022 October 28, 2022 October 29, 2022
    October 30, 2022 October 31, 2022 November 1, 2022 November 2, 2022 November 3, 2022 November 4, 2022 November 5, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 