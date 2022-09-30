By: admin

On Monday, Sept. 12, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawk cross country team traveled to the Fish Lake Golf Course to compete in the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton meet. The SCW team had a successful meet, with four runners placing in the top ten, and Jeff Boschee ran away with first place.

The SCW cross country runners’ next meet was the Colman/Egan Meet on Wednesday, Sept. 28, followed by one of the final regular season meets of the year at Howard on Monday, Oct. 3.

