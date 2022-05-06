SCW golf teams swing well at area meets

Published May 6, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

Last week the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (SCW) junior high golf team traveled to Platte to compete in a meet. In the sixth/seventh grade boys division, Shiloh Senska placed fourth and Alex Anderson came in 18th. In the eighth/ninth grade boys division, Parker Ettswold came in 22nd.

The SCW junior varsity team traveled to Wessington Springs to compete for the golf team last week. For the Blackhawk JV girls, Summer Beekman placed fourth, Rain Swenson placed sixth and Destiny Alameda placed seventh. For the SCW JV boys, Camden Rassel earned fourth place, Evan Easton got fifth place and Bryce Larson placed sixth.

On Tuesday, April 26, the varsity golf team participated in the DeSmet Invitational golf meet. In the girls division, Dayton Easton placed fifth for the Blackhawks, golfing a personal best with a score of 95. In the boys division, Jevin Goertz medaled, earning first place at the meet with a score of 82. Ethan Schmiedt carded a personal best with a score of 91.

