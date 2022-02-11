By: admin

Published February 11, 2022, in Sports

Last week was a winning week for the junior high Lady Blackhawks. They started with games against Ethan on Monday, Jan. 31. They won the B game with a score of SCW 17, Ethan 13.

The A game followed and ended in another Lady Blackhawk win with a final score of SCW 37, Ethan 21.

Their next junior high games were played on Friday, Feb. 5 when the teams hosted Wolsey-Wessington in Woonsocket, and the SCW junior high girls finished the week with a 31-15 win over the Warbirds.

The girls’ games ended with an extra quarter to give everyone a chance at more playing time, and the Lady Blackhawks finished the week with another win; final score was 4-2.

