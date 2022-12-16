By: admin

Published December 16, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

The SCW Blackhawk Girls Basketball team kicked off their season on Dec. 10 against the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders. This was a 281 Conference matchup for the Blackhawk girls. The team is coming off a 15-6 season last year and graduated all five starters. This season the team will be led by freshman Lizzy Boschee and junior Kennadie Ochsner. Boschee averaged 10 points per game (ppg) and four rebounds per game last season as an eighth grader, and Ochsner averaged 3.2 ppg and 2.4 rebounds per game in a reserve role. Rounding out our starting five will be junior Kamryn Ochsner, junior Jaycee Baruth and junior Kara Wormstadt. We should have a solid bench and rotation with seniors Ellie Evans, Jeslynn Moody and Kailynn Eggleston along with the likes of freshmen Kali Hofer and Tori Hoffman along with sophomore Makenzie Schley. Rounding out the varsity this year will be sophomore Emilie Lindgren, and freshmen Kenzie Baruth, Addy Baruth, Cami Edwards and Aubrey Moody. Our coaching staff this season is Robin Moody, Emily Henriksen and Kayla VanWinkle along with Head Coach Rob Baruth.

We are looking forward to an exciting season with the girls. They are a great bunch of girls and have been very willing to learn and work hard. We will have a very tough schedule this season as well as playing in a tough Region 5A with the likes of Wagner, Parkston, Hanson and Mt. Vernon/Plankinton picked as the top four in the region. We look to get better every day in practice and each game towards the playoffs.

Our junior varsity team will be an exciting group to watch as well. They work well together and compete very hard everyday. We like how eager they are to learn and get better. This year’s JV team consists of sophomores Makenzie Schley and Emilie Lindgren along with freshmen Kali Hofer, Tori Hoffman, Kenzie Baruth, Addy Baruth, Cami Edwards and Aubrey Moody.

We look forward to seeing all of our awesome Blackhawk fans at the games this season.

