Senior project covers rural and ag safety concerns

Published September 30, 2022, in School

For her senior project this year, Kenlie Fridley decided to take on the responsibility of organizing presentations to be given to the students at her school during Farm Safety Week. As a member and an officer of the SCW FFA, Fridley had been involved in chapter discussions about what to do during farm safety week, but nothing had been decided definitively, so she came to the conclusion that it would be a great project for her to take on as a senior project.

Once she spoke to SCW FFA advisor Mr. Todd Welch and he confirmed that she could facilitate the speakers as a senior project, Fridley and Mr. Welch started contacting possible speakers to cover different farm/rural safety topics. When she had enough speakers lined up to cover all the areas they wanted to have discussed, she made up fliers to inform people of the dates, times and subject areas being covered along with the guest speaker who would be talking about each subject. 

