Published June 17, 2022, in Obituaries

Robert “Bob” Siedschlaw, 76, passed away Sept. 30, 2021, at Greenhouse Living in Sheridan, Wyo., after a long illness with dementia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 24, at Sturgis First United Methodist Church, 1755 Ball Park Road, Sturgis, S.D. Inurnment will follow at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery (20901 Pleasant Valley Dr., Sturgis, SD) with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, Bob’s family requests that you help another person the next time you see someone in need, don’t hesitate or be afraid of helping or serving.

Online condolences may be made at www.sheridanfuneral.com.