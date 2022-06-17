Service announcment

By:
Published June 17, 2022, in Obituaries

Robert “Bob” Siedschlaw, 76, passed away Sept. 30, 2021, at Greenhouse Living in Sheridan, Wyo., after a long illness with dementia. 

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 24, at Sturgis First United Methodist Church, 1755 Ball Park Road, Sturgis, S.D. Inurnment will follow at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery (20901 Pleasant Valley Dr., Sturgis, SD) with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, Bob’s family requests that you help another person the next time you see someone in need, don’t hesitate or be afraid of helping or serving.

Online condolences may be made at www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    June 17, 2022, 12:08 pm
    Sunny
    81°F
    real feel: 87°F
    humidity: 49%
    wind speed: 9 mph SE
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    May 29, 2022 May 30, 2022 May 31, 2022 June 1, 2022 June 2, 2022 June 3, 2022 June 4, 2022
    June 5, 2022 June 6, 2022 June 7, 2022 June 8, 2022 June 9, 2022 June 10, 2022 June 11, 2022
    June 12, 2022 June 13, 2022 June 14, 2022 June 15, 2022 June 16, 2022 June 17, 2022 June 18, 2022
    June 19, 2022 June 20, 2022 June 21, 2022 June 22, 2022 June 23, 2022 June 24, 2022 June 25, 2022
    June 26, 2022 June 27, 2022 June 28, 2022 June 29, 2022 June 30, 2022 July 1, 2022 July 2, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 